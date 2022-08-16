Here's what F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen's NASCAR Cup Series debut livery looks like

2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut, driving for the PROJECT91 entry for the Trackhouse Racing Team at the Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Trackhouse Racing, owned by former Cup driver Justin Marks and American rapper Pit Bull, on Monday revealed the paint scheme for #91 Chevrolet that Kimi Raikkonen will be driving this weekend in his debut.

The #91 Chevrolet has many blue tunes with fluorescent yellow doors and roof numbers. Technology companies like Recogni and ILOQ are the primary sponsors for the race. Logos of both the sponsors feature on the hood as well as on the sides. The Next Gen car door features PROJECT 91’s "91".

Raikkonen will first put the new livery on display with Saturday’s practice session, which will start at 12:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying race at 1:05 pm and the main race, which marks the official debut of the PROJECT91 on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET. USA Network and MRN will provide coverage of all the events at Watkins Glen International.

Raikkonen is the first driver to join Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 program, which aims to showcase the talent of racing drivers from all around the world in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The former F1 driver is not new to stock car racing as he made his first appearance in the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series in 2011.

“It was nice to get some laps” - Kimi Raikkonen after testing the Next Gen car

Kimi Raikkonen, who returned to NASCAR after a decade, recently took part in a test to get some experience in the Next Gen car before making his debut at Watkins Glen International.

Speaking about the Next Gen car, the 42-year-old stated that he doesn’t have anything to compare but admitted that he had great experience in the laps even knowing that the car would be different during the main race.

Raikkonen said:

“I don’t have anything to compare [the car with] but I think it was nice to get some laps, even if it’s not exactly the same car that we’re going to race. It was very beneficial just to put laps and have some fun, to know what the car is somewhat doing, do longer runs to find out so I’m sure it’ll be easier to go into practice come the race [weekend].”

Catch Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 21, at 3:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi