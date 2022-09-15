Here's how Kyle Busch and Dale Earnhardt are similar, according to Richard Childress

It is hard to imagine two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch almost out of a seat in the sport after the current season. Doubts loomed over Busch's future in the sport after a rather public fallout between the 37-year-old veteran and his team owner at Joe Gibbs Racing throughout 2022. It was fairly certain that Busch was slated to leave JGR by the end of the season, but where he was going to drive next was the big question.

Busch himself broke the news last Tuesday in a press conference where he announced his alliance with Richard Childress Racing from 2023 onwards. Team owner Richard Childress, who himself fell out of love with his current driver Tyler Reddick leaving for 23XI Racing, saw something in the eldest of the two Busch brothers in NASCAR.

Having won six championships with none other than Dale Earnhardt Sr., Childress has witnessed arguably the greatest in the sport in his element, along with having been behind the wheel himself. In a press conference, he drew similarities between Earnhardt Sr. and Busch, who will drive the #8 Chevy next year, and did so with first-hand experience with the legend.

Much like Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Sr. was a character in the sport that did not conform to the rules and raced the way he wanted to. Richard Childress went on to elaborate on the two individuals' similarities on and off the track, saying:

“I’ve watched Kyle’s talent for many years, since he started in the Busch (now NASCAR Xfinity) Series. Just how he handles the car, the car control, the way he drives a car, and his take-no-prisoners attitude, that’s the Dale Earnhardt style that I was accustomed to racing with. And I think Kyle has that modern-day style of racing that Dale Earnhardt had in his time.”

Kyle Busch reacts to Richard Childress comparing him to Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Future Richard Childress Racing driver and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch reacted to his future boss's comparison of himself with arguably the sport's greatest figure. A press conference that saw Busch make his official statement about his move to RCR next year saw the Las Vegas, Nevada native reply to team-owner Richard Childress's comments, saying:

“Yeah, I mean, certainly it’s flattering, It’s happened a lot over the years, but to hear it from RC [Childress], obviously, he was the closest to [Dale], and RC being a racer himself and being in the driver seat and putting on a helmet himself over the years, he knows what it’s like to get behind the wheel and be in the elements of what it is to have success and go out there and achieve success. So it’s flattering, it’s a great honor.”

As we wait for the 2023 Cup Series season to commence, watch Kyle Busch take on the third playoff race this Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

