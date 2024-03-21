HMS driver William Byron reveals the key personality trait behind his racing success: "I don’t make instinctive decisions"

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was the winner of the prestigious 2024 Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series season opener.

After his win at Daytona, Byron had an interview with The Athletic and talked about his racing philosophy. Answering a question about the personality trait he is most satisfied with, he said:

"I think through decisions. I don’t make instinctive decisions. I don’t make decisions and be like, “Man, I wish I hadn’t done that.” That doesn’t happen."

The 26-year-old driver shared his thorough preparation and methodical approach, saying:

"I write a lot — I write out reasons and write out my approach to a race, so the decisions I make, I’m confident in them."

William Byron is quite a reserved person, but is also confident. When asked about his race-day approach and the source of his confidence, Byron answered:

"Sometimes, I probably come across more confident than I actually am. But it’s all just internal self-awareness and just knowing where you are in your journey of racing."

He added:

“Do I feel confident at this track?” A lot of times, that’s just self-reflection no one else knows. But once I get out into the field and get ready for the race, I have a general confidence I’m going to do well or know what my goal is."

William Byron's "best feeling in the world" upon returning home after Daytona win

After the win at the Daytona 500, William Byron was in the whirl of many celebrations, media obligations, and the excitement of winning.

Speaking to The Athletic, Byron opened up about the change from the glory of victory lane to the calmness of home. He said:

"It’s the best feeling in the world, honestly, because you get a chance to just get your sanity back a little bit."

Byron stressed the necessity of going back to his usual schedule and taking comfort in the safety of home, saying:

"It’s just nice to go back to your normal life and know inside that you accomplished something you’re really proud of. And you can just enjoy that on your own."

William Byron admitted that, when he returned home, he felt grateful.

"I enjoy my quiet time and my battery recharges when I’m on my own. I need a certain amount of that to feel fulfilled. So yeah, when I walked in my door and put my stuff down and unpacked, I was like, “Damn, this is pretty cool,” said Byron.