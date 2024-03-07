William Byron's lead engineer Brandon McSwain to act as crew chief during HMS driver's 2024 NASCAR Xfinity appearances

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will be seen not only racing in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, with the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver lining up a few cameo appearances in the junior Xfinity Series as well.

Slated to go behind the wheel of the nationwide series car for the first time this season in Phoenix, Byron will be seeing one of his Cup Series personnel accompany him during his outing on Saturday.

Brandon McSwain, acting lead engineer at Hendrick Motorsports for the #24 crew, will be seen taking up the role of Byron's crew chief during his Xfinity Series appearances, starting this weekend. McSwain will be tested in his managerial skills over 2024, with three more appearances in the role later in the season.

William Byron has been paired with McSwain ever since his full-time Xfinity days, with the latter reaching the highest echelon of the sport along with the sim racer-turned-actual racing driver.

Elaborating on the opportunity that lies ahead of him, McSwain told jayski.com:

"It comes full circle for me. When I worked with William (Byron) at JRM, we were both young. I had only been in the sport for three years and was still learning. William, coming to Xfinity, had only been on the NASCAR side for a few years."

It remains to be seen how the driver-crew chief pairing performs during this weekend's Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

William Byron elaborates on working with new crew chief during this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity appearance

Looking forward to his pairing with long-time team member Brandon McSwain, William Byron is equally excited about what could stem a new partnership for the #24 Chevy driver going forward.

Elaborating on how it is a step into new waters for both McSwain and Byron, the 26-year-old told jayski.com:

"I’m excited because Brandon (McSwain) and I, as much as we have known each other, have never worked together from a driver-crew chief standpoint. I’m excited to see how he does. I think he is mature and ready for the opportunity. It will give us a chance to have that direct communication."

The Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 goes live this Saturday, March 9, at 4:30 pm ET, followed by Sunday's Shriners Children's 500, rounding off NASCAR's visit to Phoenix Raceway.