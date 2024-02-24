Kyle Busch to have a new jackman for Atlanta race after suffering through pit issues at Daytona

After a chaotic Daytona 500 with pit road problems, Kyle Busch is heading into the Atlanta race with a vital change in his pit crew line-up. The Daytona event revealed a list of problems for Busch, which led to the decision to make a change in the team.

The announcement came from Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"After issues on pit road last week, Kyle Busch will have a new jackman this week with with Garrett Crall (who jacked the Alfredo Xfinity car last week and is still on that car as well) replacing Josh Sobecki."

At this year's Daytona, this was not the first challenge Busch faced. An early penalty placed him at the back of the grid, and his way back to the front was difficult. Despite the rough beginning, Busch did not give up and was determined to turn things around.

But at an important pit stop mid-race, Busch’s No.8 pit crew had a setback caused by a lug nut problem that resulted in the front left wheel not being perfectly tightened.

According to Bob Pockrass, this incident caused Richard Childress Racing to recruit Garrett Crall from the Alfredo Xfinity crew to take over Josh Sobecki’s spot as the jackman for the No. 8 team. The new member is set to start this week before Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.

Reacting to the pit crew drama, Kyle Busch shared his opinion. He said (via tsjsports.com journalist Peter Stratta on X):

"The jackman we had was the same one from all of last year. We were talent-scouting over the offseason, it's hard to recruit new guys."

"I know the entire pit crew department works hard, their ears are likely bleeding from Richard (Childress),"Kyle Busch added.

Kyle Busch's pit crew mistakes lead to Richard Childress' radio rant at Daytona 500

Richard Childress Racing owner Richard Childress did not hold back after Kyle Busch's disastrous pit stop at the Daytona 500.

The 38-year-old driver’s chance to finally win the Great American Race on his twentieth try was ruined on the pit road with too many crew members over the wall and a loose wheel nut during the third stage, which led to the delay in returning to the track.

Irritated by the mistakes, Richard Childress addressed his team members on the radio. The radio exchange was shared on X by TobyChristie, founder and editor-in-chief of TobyChristie.com. He wrote:

"Richard Childress to the No. 8 pit crew: "You two guys, get your heads out of your ass. No more f&*^ing up"."

Kyle Busch, who started at the back of the grid in the first three stages, finished 12th as the green and yellow flags waved to close the race at Daytona International Speedway.