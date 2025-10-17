“Honored to stand by your side”: Kyle Busch makes feelings known as wife Samantha’s ‘passion’ pays off

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently took to his X account and commended his wife, Samantha Busch, for her work in advocating for families dealing with infertility. On October 17, Mrs. Busch was invited to the White House, where she talked about her struggles with infertility, while President Trump passed the new laws. Samantha has been transparent about her infertility experiences with her fans on social media. The couple also witnessed a miscarriage three years later, welcoming their first child, Brexton Busch, in 2015. The Busch family then formed a charitable organization, Bundle of Joy, to help families suffering from infertility and award them grants for IVF treatments.Since then, Samantha Busch has been vocal about her experiences and has put in considerable effort to help others. Reflecting on that, Kyle Busch shared a few images from Samantha's recent meeting with Donald Trump at the Oval Office. He appreciated his wife's efforts and wrote:&quot;I am so incredibly proud of you @SamanthaBusch and all that you have accomplished with the @bundleofjoyfund for IVF. Your hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment to helping others has truly paid off, and it’s inspiring to see the positive impact you’re making in the lives of so many families.&quot;&quot;Your vision, strength, and resilience shine through in everything you do. I’m honored to stand by your side as you continue to chase dreams to make a difference. Congratulations on this incredible achievement! The future looks brighter for so many because of your efforts,&quot; he added.On Thursday, President Trump announced plans to reduce the cost of in vitro fertilization treatments, along with a proposal to expand its reach to families in need. Following that, insurance companies can now provide standalone plans to cover infertility treatments.“Each loss has left a mark”: Kyle Busch’s wife shared a heartbreak story on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance DaySamantha Busch, the wife of Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, recalled her loss on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day is determined to create awareness about the lives lost to miscarriages and stillbirths on October 15, every year.Three years after Brexton was born, the Busch family announced the arrival of their second child, a daughter. The couple was excited about it and also printed cards. However, Samantha witnessed a miscarriage and lost her unborn daughter. Devastated by the loss, the family planted a tree in memory of their unborn daughter.Recalling the loss on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Samantha Busch shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. She shared pictures of Kyle Busch and son Brexton, saying their peace for the lost child. Further, Mrs. Busch wrote:&quot;Today is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, a day that holds such deep meaning for our family. 💔Kyle and I have walked the road of miscarriage more than once, and each loss has left a mark that time can’t erase. We planted a tree in 2019, in memory of our daughter — a symbol of her life, her spirit, and the love that will always grow in her place. 🌳💗&quot;Samantha and Kyle Busch have been helping infertile families through their non-profit organization, Bundle of Joy. The foundation has helped in delivering 107 babies and raised over $2 million in funds. Additionally, the Busch family aims to expand the reach of their foundation to military families.