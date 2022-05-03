"Hopefully our day is coming soon" - Christopher Bell upbeat about his P4 performance at DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has been seeking another NASCAR Cup Series victory for quite some time now. The 27-year-old driver had an up-and-down DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday, finishing in fourth position.

The race was originally scheduled to run on Sunday, but heavy rain forced the drivers to return to the pits after just 78 laps. Monday saw the rescheduled race resume at noon to crown a winner at 'The Monster Mile'.

Bell drove the #20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD to an impressive fourth-place finish, which was his second-best result in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after winning the Daytona road course earlier this year.

Bell spoke to track-side media and elaborated on the first stage of the race.

“I knew this DeWalt Camry was fast after yesterday. We didn’t qualify very well, but we were able to pick our way through at the start of the race and stay out on old tires at the beginning of the day and have a good run at the end of stage one."

The Norman, Oklahoma native was supportive of his crew and looked forward to another great result after his P4 finish and went onto say:

"I’m really proud of this 20 group. They are doing really, really good. Week in, and week out we are bringing cars capable of running in the top-five and top-10, so hopefully our day is coming soon.”

Christopher Bell will surely be heading into the next Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on a high from Monday.

Christopher Bell's turbulent pit stop during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Christopher Bell had a rollercoaster of a race on Monday when the rain-delayed DuraMAX Drydene 400 finally got underway at 'The Monster Mile'. The 27-year-old driver was two laps behind the leaders at one point due to a loose right rear wheel.

Bell later made it through the field with the #20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD to finish in the top-five for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The team took the opportunity to post a video of one of his pit stops during the race on Twitter.

"Coming in HOT"

Watch the video below:

Christopher Bell will be behind the wheel of his #20 DeWalt Toyota next weekend at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400.

