“Hopefully I don’t have any homework”: Rajah Caruth’s hilarious admission post maiden NASCAR Truck win

Rajah Caruth reached Victory Lane in Friday's Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He secured his first career Truck Series victory after beating Tyler Ankrum by an impressive margin in the closing laps of the 201-mile-long Victoria's Voice Foundation 200.

In a post-race interview after winning his first-ever Truck Series race, Caruth, who is a college student at Winston-Salem State University revealed that he will be completing his graduation by the end of this year.

On being a college student and NASCAR driver, the 21-year-old Caruth said:

“I’m a senior. Hopefully I don’t have any homework to do tonight. But yeah, I’m going to graduate in the fall, so it’ll be nice to walk across the stage. It’ll be after the season ends, so it’s great. I can go and see some of my classmates, my professors. But I’m almost done. I got some credits left I got to take care of.”

Rajah Caruth, who drives the #71 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports revealed that his university has always supported him in his racing since he started driving in Late Models as a freshman.

“It’s been really cool with having the support of Winston-Salem State. They’ve been behind me since really I started driving when I was in late models as a freshman there, and supported me in the Xfinity races and the ARCA car and other things I’ve done off the track. So it’s been great to represent them.”

Rajah Caruth has made a total of 30 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, recording seven top-10 finishes, one pole, and a win.

Rajah Caruth is elated after maiden victory in Truck Series

The Atlanta, Georgia-born driver was ecstatic after his maiden NASCAR victory. With the win, he gained 57 points and stands fourth in the latest release of the Truck Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about the first win of his career at Las Vegas, Rajah Caruth said (via motorsports.com):

“It’s surreal. Thanks so much for HendrickCars.com and Mr. (Rick) Hendrick for putting me in this thing all year. I can’t thank my family enough – so many people have helped get me to this point. I can’t believe it.

“I just tried to stay cool. We lost some track position at one point in the race. We stayed in the game. It was just one step at a time. My guys got me a great (pit) stop and we just executed.”

The NASCAR Truck Series will return after a one-week break at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 16.