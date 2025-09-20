“Hopefully today is the last”: Injured Frankie Muniz makes his feelings known about his eagerness to return to racing

Frankie Muniz is keen on returning to his No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford truck following a backyard accident, which left him on the sidelines three weeks back.

The actor-turned-NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver fell from a ladder at his home while changing batteries on a security camera. Doctors diagnosed him with a distal radius fracture in his wrist, which was expected to heal in six to eight weeks.

Muniz withdrew and missed the last two Truck races at Darlington and Bristol, and is now hoping to get back on the track at Charlotte Roval or Talladega Superspeedway. He reflected on his much-awaited return to racing on social media.

"Hopefully today is the last [NASCAR Trucks race] I'll be watching from my couch this year. Hoping I'll be healed up for the Roval, if not, see you in Talladega," Frankie Muniz shared on X.

Muniz, who returned to racing earlier this decade, had competed in Formula BMW and the Champ Car Atlantic Series. in the 2000s. He finished fourth in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series standings and debuted in the Xfinity and Truck Series last season.

The Truck Series rookie managed to film a Malcolm In The Middle revival series earlier this season alongside his full-time racing schedule. Muniz is now looking to miss three or four playoff races until his broken wrist heals.

"Sick of this cast on my arm," Muniz wrote in an earlier tweet.

Muniz also described the time off as hard and noted that the injury could have been worse, as was the case in some of his previous accidents.

He was involved in a crash during the 2024 Truck Championship race at Phoenix Raceway and experienced another severe racing accident in 2009 when his car flipped and crashed into a wall. As a result, Muniz suffered multiple injuries to his back, ankle, four ribs, and a hand. During a 2017 interview with People Magazine, he also revealed that he had participated in numerous different sports during his childhood and broken 38 bones in two years since 2006.

Frankie Muniz sits last among the NASCAR Truck rookies in the standings

Frankie Muniz has one top-10 finish in 18 starts so far this season. He has not yet won or taken pole position, and his only top-10 result came at the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The 39-year-old currently sits 25th in the Truck points standings with 207 points. Muniz is also ranked last among the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookies, which includes Giovanni Ruggiero, Connor Mosack, Andres Perez de Lara, Dawson Sutton, and Toni Breidinger.

Frankie Muniz scored only two back-to-back top-20 finishes at Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

