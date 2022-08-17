How does the battle between Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship play out now?

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has had a career-best season so far. He has been the most consistent and dominant driver so far as he has already bagged four wins.

After an action-packed Richmond Raceway, Watkins Glen International Road Course and the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway are set to host the remaining two races of the regular Cup season. Current points table leader Elliott is a strong contender to clinch the regular-season title ahead of second-placed Ryan Blaney.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott stands to officially clinch the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship if he earns 60 points ahead of Ryan Blaney at Watkins Glen International next week. If this happens, then Elliott would become the fifth different driver to win the award since it was created in 2017.

There is, however, one possibility that could stop Elliott from clinching the title if Blaney manages to earn stage points along with the win and Elliott somehow finishes P34 or worse without earning stage points at Watkins Glen International.

Recently, a NASCAR fan asked motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass how many points were required by Elliott to claim the championship next week. In his reply, Pockrass wrote:

“Elliott just needs to be 60 points ahead of Blaney after the glen to clinch the championship. So Blaney would have to sweep the stages and win and Chase would have to finish 34th or worse and earn no stage points Sunday for Chase not to clinch the regular-season title”

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney also has the chance to secure the regular season title if he manages to win the next two races.

“Can't happen. Blaney would need to win the next two races for any chance to win the regular-season title. And regular-season champion automatically makes the playoffs.”

Elliott currently sits on top in the Cup Series standings with 882 points while Blaney stands second with 766 points in the first 24 races.

Chase Elliott secured another P5 finish at Richmond Raceway

Chase Elliott had a disappointing qualifying race on Saturday as he secured the starting position of P23 but should be thrilled after finishing the 300-mile Richmond Raceway race in P5. The result marked his ninth top-5 finish of the season.

Speaking about a P5 finish at Richmond Raceway, Elliott said:

"We definitely got better towards the end. Obviously, I had a pretty good track position too, so proud of our NAPA team for just fighting through everything today and making the most of a tough Saturday."

Catch Chase Elliott at the Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

