How did Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz meet his wife Paige Price?

Frankie Muniz, racing driver and famous actor from “Malcolm in the Middle,” is married to Paige Price.

According to People.com, everything started in February 2016 at the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational in Indio, California. Paige, a former model turned presenter for a golf channel, attended the event to interview players and met Frankie Muniz at the charity function. They reportedly immediately hit it off.

The exact start of their love affair is not known, but the American presenter posted the first snap of their romance on Instagram in August of the same year. To return the favor, Muniz posted a selfie with his then-girlfriend at the Grand Canyon in November on Instagram, making their fans aware of their growing relationship, with the caption:

"She's grander than the Grand Canyon."

Two years later, the 38-year-old driver took their love story to a higher level by proposing to Paige during the Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona, on November 19th, 2018. Paige excitedly agreed, and the couple celebrated amidst a sky full of floating lanterns in an Instagram post.

On October 3rd, 2019, Muniz and Paige got married in a spontaneous and private ceremony atop Camelback Mountain in Arizona, attended by a small number of guests.

Their official wedding ceremony with 40 friends and family was larger than their elopement and was on February 21st, 2020, which was exactly four years from the day that they first met.

In March 2021, Paige and Frankie Muniz, who made his Xfinity Series debut at Daytona in 2024, became parents of a baby boy named Mauz Mosley Muniz.

Frankie Muniz's Xfinity Debut at Daytona ends prematurely

Hollywood celebrity Frankie Muniz had his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in 2024. Driving for Joey Gase Racing, the 38-year-old finished the United Rentals 300 in 33rd place.

The race started with the “Malcolm in the Middle” star in the 37th position, but he fought his way up, reaching the 13th position. However, the situation changed on the 37th lap when he suffered a major crash in a multi-car accident after the spin of the No. 2 Chevrolet of RCR driver Jesse Love. The No. 35 Ford was caught up in the crash, forcing Muniz to leave the race prematurely.

The Joey Gase Racing driver ended up in 33rd position. But after the race, he shared his optimism about his future in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, saying (via Sky News):

"(The crash) was unfortunate because we were trying to be cautious. Unfortunately we're done early... we didn't do anything wrong I just got caught up."

He added:

"I was hoping my Xfinity debut would be better than this... I know I've got a long way to go, this is just the beginning."