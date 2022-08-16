Bubba Wallace Jr. has been the protagonist of the story of runaway popularity in NASCAR. The 23XI Racing driver is arguably one of the most popular faces in the sport in the modern day and age. He is not only recognized by fans of the sport in the United States of America but all over the world. If there was one thing the year 2020 changed, apart from the pandemic, of course, it was how NASCAR as one of the premier forms of motorsport in the country dealt with racial inequality.

Wallace Jr. was the driving force behind the shift in culture in the stock car racing circles, with him pushing for more diversity and inclusion in the much-loved sport. The disappearance of the Confederate flag, a NASCAR staple since its inception, was the doing of Wallace Jr. and his outspoken nature. Such activism against change in an institution as old as stock car racing meant the Mobile, Alabama native shot into the limelight.

Popular streaming service Netflix realized the impact the now 28-year-old made on the sport and decided to release a docuseries based on the driver's ascend and activism in the sport. This took Wallace Jr.'s popularity to newer heights, as a younger, newer audience found out about the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver.

All this led to more focus and attention being put on Wallace Jr., which in turn led to a driver who not only demanded a sum of money for his performances on the track, but also for the exposure he brings to the team.

So how much does Bubba Wallace Jr. make in a year?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are extremely well-paid as the job comes with huge amounts of risk, not to mention the high-stakes, adrenaline-charged environment. Coupled with Bubba Wallace Jr.'s marketability, the 23XI Racing driver demanded an annual contract of $2.2 million with his team last year.

While the amount is nowhere near the multi-million dollar contracts signed by top drivers, the deal is certainly attention-worthy for a relatively new face in the sport. Wallace Jr., as a result of his salary and one-off sponsor endorsements for special occasions or races, has a total net worth of about $3 million.

Watch Wallace Jr. racing in this weekend's Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Edited by Anurag C