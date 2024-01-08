NASCAR, the high-octane world of stock car racing, offers unparalleled brand exposure. But becoming a primary sponsor for one of these sleek machines comes with a price tag that could rival the engine itself. So, just how much does it cost to secure the coveted hood space and become a major player in this thrilling motorsport?

Firstly, understand that there's no one-size-fits-all answer. The cost of a primary sponsorship depends on several factors, including the team's performance, driver popularity and the sponsor's desired level of activation. But prepare yourself for a significant investment, as ballpark figures start at $35 million per year.

This hefty sum grants your logo prime real estate on the hood, rear quarter panels and TV panel of the car. It also unlocks a treasure trove of additional benefits such as driver appearances, hospitality opportunities and access to the team's inner circle. Essentially, you're buying not just branding, but a strategic partnership with an elite racing outfit.

However, there are ways to scale back. Consider a partial sponsorship, where you share the hood space with another company, potentially bringing down the cost to $15-20 million. Alternatively, you could opt for an associate sponsorship, securing smaller logo placements on the car for anywhere between $250,000 and $2 million.

Remember, the cost is just the initial hurdle. Activation, which involves leveraging the sponsorship through marketing campaigns and experiential events, requires further investment. But done right, the returns can be immense.

NASCAR boasts a dedicated fan base of 80 million, with races reaching tens of millions of viewers on television. Your brand becomes synonymous with speed, excitement and the American spirit, potentially propelling you to new heights.

Ultimately, the decision to become a primary NASCAR sponsor hinges on your brand's objectives and budget. It's a bold move, demanding a multi-million dollar commitment. But for companies seeking unparalleled brand exposure and a shot at NASCAR glory, the roar of the engines might just drown out the sound of the price tag. Just be sure you're buckled in for a wild ride.

The NASCAR world is always buzzing with sponsorship news and the off-season is no different. Here are some of the latest headlines

Hendrick Motorsports

Secured a three-year deal with LoJack, expanding their partnership beyond the team itself to include sponsorship of the entire Cup Series.

Long-time partner Ally Financial stepped up as an official sponsor of the series itself, in addition to its existing contract with the team.

Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has seen a shake-up in sponsors for the 2024 season. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen remains the primary sponsor for several races, while 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM return as associate sponsors.

Netspend has signed on as a primary sponsor for select races.

Hemp industry pioneer 3CHI has confirmed a multi-race partnership with RCR, marking a foray into a new and potentially lucrative sponsorship category.