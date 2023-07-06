NASCAR joins forces with its Premier Partners to thank fans for their continued support 

Ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the governing body will launch a campaign aimed at appreciating fans of the sport.

As a part of the sport's 75th-anniversary celebrations, NASCAR will honor dedicated followers of stock car racing through its formative years. The nationwide campaign is a collaboration between the governing body and its four Premier Partners, namely Coca-Cola, Xfinity, Busch Light and GEICO.

Dedicating the campaign to the people who made stock car racing America's No.1 motorsport, the campaign kicked off with a 30-second TV commercial during last weekend's Grant Park 220.

The integrated marketing campaign marks the first time all four Premier Partners of the sport have joined forces to show appreciation for fans. The upcoming race weekends will see the campaign gain traction through an array of social, experiential and traditional techniques.

The marketing campaign can be expected to give back to the fans in the form of specialized content, giveaways and surprise moments at the upcoming events.

The 'Thank You, Fans' campaign also involves a sweepstakes for the people to enroll in by sharing their stories about the sport. This will allow them to win an all-expenses-paid, premium experience at the Cup Series' Championship Weekend at the Phoenix Raceway.

The governing body's loyalty program will also award double points to fans who log in through nascar.com leaderboards from July 8.

Senior NASCAR executive elaborates on sport's 'Thank You, Fans' campaign

Senior vice president of partnership marketing, Michelle Byron elaborated on the sport's upcoming fan rewards campaign as a part of the 75th-year anniversary celebrations.

Speaking about the Premier Partners' joining of forces for the first time in the history of the sport, Byron said:

“NASCAR fans are the most passionate and brand-loyal you’ll find in all of sports, and we simply would not be here without them. Our incredible partners like Busch Light, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity have seen that passion firsthand throughout the years, and we’re ecstatic to come together to truly recognize our fans, new and old, for the energy and effort they put into NASCAR as we continue celebrating this milestone anniversary.”

The Cup Series returns to a traditional oval racetrack this Sunday for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 260-lap-long event goes live on July 6 at 7:00 pm ET.

