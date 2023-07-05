NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend for the Quaker State 400, which will be held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 7 pm ET on Sunday (July 9) and can be enjoyed on USA, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 5:35 pm ET on Saturday (July 8) and can be viewed live on USA and PRN.

Sunday’s race will see 37 drivers competing for over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway, resulting in a 400-mile race. The track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Quaker State 400 and will look to get his first win of the season. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

NASCAR has seen 12 different and four multiple winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (three wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (three wins including All-Star Race), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (two wins), Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen - in the first 18 races so far this season

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Sunday, July 9, 2023

7 pm ET: Quaker State 400

The 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will air on USA Network, NBC Sports, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7 pm ET. Live streaming for the 19th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the broadcasting rights for the rest of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action of the Quaker State 400, including the qualifying, will be telecast live on USA, NBC Sports, and PRN. The main event will be telecast on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Hampton, Georgia.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

