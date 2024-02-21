How much prize money did William Byron win at Daytona 500? $28,035,991 purse value breakdown explored

In motorsports, few events carry the weight and prestige of the Daytona 500. Held annually at Daytona International Speedway, the iconic NASCAR Cup Series race not only crowns the champion of champions but also boasts substantial prize money that leaves drivers and fans alike on the edge of their seats.

Last week, NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total purse size for the 2024 Daytona 500, which is the biggest-ever purse in the history of motorsports, with $28,035,991 to reward all the teams involved.

In 2024, William Byron emerged victorious, etching his name into Daytona 500 history. Let's dig into the details of his winnings and explore the breakdown of the $28,035,991 purse.

Expand Tweet

The purse awarded to the 500-miler race winner is much less compared to the actual overall purse. NASCAR stopped releasing details about winners' prize money in 2015. For winning 2016 “The Great American Race”, Joey Logano was allocated $1.58 million out of a total purse of $18 million.

Pockrass also confirmed in 2023 that the winner was likely to receive between $1.5 million to $2 million or around eight percent to 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse was split among Cup Series’ 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, number of duels, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Daytona 500 winner William Byron would get eight to 10 percent of the overall $28,035,991 purse, which means Byron would receive a check of $2.4 to $2.8 million.

“Just so proud of this team” - William Byron after winning the prestigious Daytona 500

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver started the 2024 season from where he left off in 2023. He reached victory lane at the season-opening Daytona race after a series-leading six wins in 2023.

Expand Tweet

William Byron is proud of his #24 HMS team’s efforts at Daytona. Expressing his feelings about winning the Daytona race, Byron said (via nbcsports.com):

“Just so proud of this team, whole Axalta team. 40th anniversary, to the day (of Hendrick Motorsports’ first race) on Monday. Just extremely blessed and thankful for all the opportunities, and now we just want to keep it going. We have a lot to prove this year and this is a good start. Obviously, Daytona 500, it’s freaking awesome.”

With a record-tying ninth victory in "The Great American Race" for HMS, Byron gave extra joy to the team to celebrate their 40th anniversary season in the sport.