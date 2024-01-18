How did NASCAR drivers fare during 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals?

In the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, over 300 drivers, ranging from NASCAR Cup Series contenders to emerging talents in the dirt racing scene, competed for glory in the prestigious "Super Bowl of Midget Racing." For those in the NASCAR realm, the Chili Bowl poses a distinctive challenge.

On Monday (January 8), Chase Briscoe secured a spot in one of the two B-Mains at the Chili Bowl Nationals with a fourth-place finish in the A-Main qualifying heat. Media reports emphasized the importance of a top-7 finish in the B-Main for Briscoe's path to the main event. On Saturday (13 January), he started 19th and finished 21st with a DNF in the 55-lap main event, making him the sole full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver to participate in the main event.

Kyle Larson surprised everyone by jumping into the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals, hoping to achieve the commendable feat of racing in both the Chili Bowl and the Wild West Shootout on the same day. But things got bumpy early on with a Thursday (11 January) night crash that knocked him down to the C-Mains.

Larson fought his way back, even making it to the main event, but a scary flip during Saturday's qualifying race kept him from securing a crucial spot in the top race. With his eyes set on the Wild West Shootout, Kyle had to make the tough call to drop out of the Chili Bowl. His ambitions of one more Dirt Double dream would have to wait another year.

Josh Bilicki experienced a dramatic flip during his heat race, ultimately securing a fourth-place finish in Friday's (12 January) D Feature 1. He started and finished in third in Saturday's (13th January) O Feature 1.

Noteworthy Moments: Emerging talent Tanner Thorson consistently delivered top-notch performances in B-Main events. ARCA champion Jesse Love showcased his versatility, clinching the second spot in O'Reilly Auto Parts qualifying, although he finished 12th in the subsequent 25-lap event.

NASCAR vs Chili Bowl - the main differences

Tracks: Most Nascar tracks are predominantly surfaced with asphalt, although exceptions like Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway utilize concrete. In contrast, the Chili Bowl features a dirt track, offering a looser and more challenging driving surface compared to asphalt

Cars: Stock cars are intricately designed for these tracks, featuring powerful engines, wide bodies for increased downforce, and specialized tires to ensure optimal grip and durability. Conversely, the Chili Bowl utilizes Midget cars, which are markedly smaller and lighter than stock cars and are distinguished by open wheels and wings designed to enhance downforce.

Races: NASCAR's lengthy marathons with pit stops differ from the Chili Bowl's quick 55-lap sprints, where tires wear out swiftly.

Feel: Asphalt offers a strategic chess match, while the Chili Bowl provides a pure adrenaline rush with close encounters. In lumpsum, both are thrilling and challenging and offer unique racing experiences in their own right.