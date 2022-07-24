How is NASCAR winner Daniel Suarez related to F1 champion Max Verstappen?

With an increased level of parity in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, Daniel Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to have visited Victory Lane in the highest echelon of stock car racing in the world. Just as with numerous other racing series and genres, NASCAR goes racing on Sundays, much like an F1 Grand Prix weekend with practice qualifying and the main race.

The two series, however, could not be any different, with one focused on open-wheeled cars on road courses whereas the other on big-heavy cars around speedways. This does not seem to bother 2021 F1 World Champion Max Verstappen, as he has taken a keen interest in Suarez's results of late.

Suarez has arguably had the best NASCAR Cup Series season of his life in his sixth full year, where he logged his first victory in the sport at Sonoma Raceway. Verstappen, on the other hand, is en route to his second F1 World Championship title as he leads the drivers' standings table with half of the season behind us. Both drivers are also known in popular culture to be dating women of Brazilian descent who come from a family steeped in racing history and pedigree.

Sisters Julia Piquet and Kelly Piquet actively date Suarez and Verstappen respectively. If the Piquet surname sounds familiar, it is because they are the daughters of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet. This has created a bond between the two drivers after they both spent time together at the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix earlier this year.

Daniel Suarez on Max Verstappen's focus on racing

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez went ahead and acknowledged the level of commitment Verstappen has shown to clinch his first F1 World Championship title. He elaborated on the 24-year-old's progress in the pinnacle of motorsport to The Athletic and said:

“He’s been very successful and he’s very smart, especially for his age, he’s extremely smart, very focused, very calm. Which I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s been in Formula 1 already for seven years or so. And he shows that. He shows how mature, smart, and calm he is.”

It looks like we might be in for some pictures of Suarez and Verstappen chilling together during the off-season next time around.

