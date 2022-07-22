"For me loyalty definitely works" - Max Verstappen details why it's the 'right move' for him to stay at Red Bull

Max Verstappen believes that signing with the Red Bull F1 team until 2028 was the right decision. Speaking at the French GP weekend, the Dutchman felt he preferred loyalty to a singular team over switching teams.

Commenting on his decision to stay with the Austrian team until 2028, the reigning world champion spoke to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, saying:

“For me it (loyalty) definitely works. I feel super good in this team, loyalty is an important part of that cooperation. You are in a very familiar environment where you can really work well together. I’ve always had the feeling that it was the right move for me to stay here.”

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



It was quite a challenging day for us on track knowing that, P2 is still a good result here on a difficult day, so we’ll take it Enjoyed it out there today! 🤩It was quite a challenging day for us on trackknowing that, P2 is still a good result here on a difficult day, so we’ll take it @redbullracing Enjoyed it out there today! 🤩It was quite a challenging day for us on track 😬 knowing that, P2 is still a good result here on a difficult day, so we’ll take it @redbullracing https://t.co/kDBXdM4fCp

Max Verstappen feels being loyal to a particular team has worked for him, giving him an environment to flourish in. He felt his decision to sign with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season was the correct decision.

Max Verstappen feels he has condemned abusive fan behavior

Despite the Dutchman condemning abusive fan behavior in Austria, he has been criticized by many fans for not doing as much as his 37-year-old counterpart Lewis Hamilton did. The reigning world champion said that he had condemned the behavior, but felt there was a limit to which he could speak about it in press conferences as a driver.

Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda at the French GP, the Red Bull champion said:

“I don’t think it is only me who has to speak up. Everyone [should], and that is what I did in the press conference. That has a lot more traction than anything else. As I said before the weekend, if I really have to speak up about everything in the world, then I can be non-stop on social media. There is a place and time. I feel like already for a year, the only thing I’m talking about is political stuff. At the end of the day, I’m a Formula 1 driver.”

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



#AustrianGP It was really nice to drive in this atmosphere. Thank you Orange Army, it’s really great seeing so many of you coming to the Red Bull Ring this weekend! It was really nice to drive in this atmosphere. Thank you Orange Army, it’s really great seeing so many of you coming to the Red Bull Ring this weekend! 👌#AustrianGP https://t.co/gaZYMg2IXh

Upon being asked if he condemned the abusive behavior by his fans in Austria, Max Verstappen said:

“Of course, when I get things asked, I speak out and I say what I think of the situation. But I shouldn’t be the political movement behind it because, at the end of the day, I’m a driver in the sport. People, of course, might be my fans but they are also fans of this sport who misbehave and the sport has to take action – it is not the driver himself that has to take action.”

Max Verstappen took a stand at the Austrian GP press conference and felt the consumption of alcohol needed to be moderated at race venues to avoid sexual harassment and abusive behavior. The reigning champion also sympathized with former Red Bull reserve driver Juri Vips, who was fired for a racial slur and felt the Estonian deserved a second chance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far