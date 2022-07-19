"It's a shame that the fans actually react like football fans"- Max Verstappen asks F1 fans to treat rival teams with ‘respect’

Max Verstappen is unimpressed with F1 fans these days and feels they are becoming as reactive as the ones from football. The Dutchman believes it is a shame that their behavior is deteriorating and creating an unhealthy atmosphere.

Speaking to German publication F1 Insider, the reigning champion said:

“First of all: In every country, the fans in the grandstand decide the atmosphere. Those are the fans we consciously perceive, very loudly. I think on other parts of the track there is always a healthy mix between the individual fan groups. Basically, I think it's a shame that the fans actually react like football fans.”

Since the Silverstone race, both British and Dutch fans have been criticized for their booing and unacceptable behavior. Verstappen feels the F1 fan atmosphere is starting to resonate that of the football fan atmosphere.

Meanwhile, there were complaints in Austria about fans abusing and sexually harassing others in the crowds. This behavior has been condemned by the drivers and the sport and measures are expected to be put in place in the future at races.

Max Verstappen urges F1 fans to behave properly

Max Verstappen was booed at the 2022 F1 British GP while his 2021 title contender Lewis Hamilton was booed at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP by Dutch fans. Both champions have condemned the behavior and frowned upon the atmosphere created by such fans.

The Dutchman believes fans should support their team and drivers regardless of whether they win or lose without being too reactive, similar to their rivalries in a sport which also involves mutual respect between opponents.

Urging the fans to improve their behavior, the Red Bull driver said:

“They always boo at the opponent. In Holland, they boo Lewis, in England, me. I think it’s a pity because we often fight extremely tough, high-quality fights. You have to respect your opponent. I am a PSV fan. But when I watch a great football match, I enjoy it, whether my team wins or loses. It would be nice if fan behaviour in our sport was the same. And that, despite all the rivalry, opponents are also treated with respect.”

Many of the drivers on the grid have condemned fans' behavior and felt that their cheering of drivers crashing was incorrect. In 2021, British fans cheered as Max Verstappen crashed into the barriers, while in 2022, Dutch fans did the same when his British opponent crashed in qualifying.

