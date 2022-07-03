"I think we’re better than that" - Lewis Hamilton disagrees with fans booing Max Verstappen at 2022 F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton did not condone crowds booing Max Verstappen at the Silverstone circuit ahead of the British GP. The Briton believes that the British crowd can be better and disagreed with their behavior towards the Dutchman and felt maybe some of it was the aftermath of the 2021 season.

Speaking to the media at the British GP weekend, the seven-time world champion said:

“I think we’re better than that. I would say we don’t need to do booing. We’ve got such great fans and our sporting fans, they feel emotions up and down. But I don’t, I definitely don’t agree with booing and I don’t think we need to do that. We should be here pushing everybody. It doesn’t make any difference when you boo someone. They’ve already made the mistake or whatever it is. I really do appreciate the support that I have here. Maybe some of them are feeling the pain from last year still. And so either way, I appreciate it.”

Verstappen was booed by British crowds ahead of the practice sessions and after the qualifying session. Although the reigning world champion remained unfazed by the booing, Lewis Hamilton disagreed with the crowd's behavior. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believed it was expected knowing that the Dutchman was not the local favorite and accepted the jeering.

Lewis Hamilton is disappointed with his qualifying result

The seven-time world champion tried his best to qualify amidst the top three and was eyeing a pole position on his home circuit. However, he was outqualified by Ferrari and Red Bull drivers and had to settle for fifth place instead. Disappointed with his result, Lewis Hamilton felt they had a chance to qualify in the top three in the rain but not in the dry conditions.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the British GP qualifying, the Mercedes champion said:

“I think in the dry we wouldn’t have been out to compete for a top three or anything like that. But in the rain we had a chance today. In the rain, you know I was fast in the high-speed corners so theres less bouncing. And in the dry obviously you’re carrying lot more speed so then you have more bouncing . The bouncing is making it pretty bad for us.”

Describing his expectations from the weekend, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Our race pace was a little bit better today than our single lap as it seems to be more or so in the case. And I guess it is also because you’re going slow through the corners so. From fifth its going to be tough but I am going to try and work my way forwards.’’

He further said:

“I’m a little bit gutted really, because honestly we have such a great crowd here, and I really felt. I was pushing so hard to get on the front row and fight for pole position today. And I think we could have been in the top 3, Honestly I was gunning for second at least, and not fifth. Makes tomorrow tough but with this amazing crowd I will try to push forwards.”

With only two practice sessions at Silverstone after a few upgrades added to the car, the British champion was unable to deliver a better result than a fifth in qualifying and his teammate George Russell only managed to qualify eighth.

It will be interesting to see what Hamilton can do in the British GP on July 3, 2022.

