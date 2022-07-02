2022 F1 British GP Upgrades: Who has brought what?

The British GP is the home race of multiple F1 teams on the grid. While Aston Martin is based out of Silverstone, teams like Red Bull and Mercedes from Milton Keynes and Brackley respectively are not from too far. This allows the teams to bring to the track much-needed upgrades and modifications to their cars. With the 2022 F1 season kickstarting the cost cap era, the British GP gains even more significance as this race could see the last possible set of major upgrades that teams can bring in within the budget constraints.

Andreas Haupt @andihaupt1



Mercedes: front suspension, sidepod inlet, floor, rearwing



Red Bull: front corner (calliper temperature management), engine cover, floor



Ferrari: engine cover, sidepod undercut revision, rear view mirrors, outboard stay redesign #F1 : updates for #BritishGP Mercedes: front suspension, sidepod inlet, floor, rearwingRed Bull: front corner (calliper temperature management), engine cover, floorFerrari: engine cover, sidepod undercut revision, rear view mirrors, outboard stay redesign #F1: updates for #BritishGP Mercedes: front suspension, sidepod inlet, floor, rearwingRed Bull: front corner (calliper temperature management), engine cover, floorFerrari: engine cover, sidepod undercut revision, rear view mirrors, outboard stay redesign

As a result, multiple teams have brought their version of improvements for the race this weekend. Let's take a look at what every team revealed after the first day of running.

Mercedes

For Mercedes, the 2022 F1 British GP means a significant round of upgrades on the car. There are modifications around the front suspension along with a completely different iteration of the floor introduced this time around (the third for the season). And finally, to complete the set of upgrades, there are modifications on the rear wing and sidepod inlet as well.

Red Bull

For Red Bull, the reshaped engine cover is the most obvious change and was visible when the car first made an appearance on the track. The benefits? It provides a wider range of cooling options, according to the team.

The front brake calipers have seen some modifications to avoid the hot spots of the previous components and the geometry of the floor edge and fences have also been modified in conjunction with the new engine cover.

Ferrari

Ferrari has introduced a new engine cover, a sidepod undercut revision, modified rear view mirrors, and an outboard stay redesign in line with the new engine cover.

McLaren

Not much from the Woking-based squad due to the cost cap, as Andreas Seidl had alluded to earlier. There are still some tiny modifications to the rear wing flaps as they are trimmed even more to boost the aero performance.

Alpine

Alpine is another team in the paddock with a significant upgrade on the car. There is a big bodywork upgrade for the A522 with a "Ferrari-like" channel on the upper surface and an accompanying new floor. The front suspension pushrod has also been reshaped as part of the revised flow.

Aston Martin

Not much controversy this time around for Aston Martin as the team's second major upgrade of the season broke cover on Friday. The vanes on the sidepod have been redesigned to improve the airflow around the cockpit. There are significant modifications made to the floor edge as well, along with the introduction of a completely new lower beam wing for the rest of the 2022 F1 season.

The team is optimistic that the modifications will bring about a significant performance improvement, but we'll have to wait and see if that is the case.

Williams F1

Williams arguably had one of the more striking updates as Alex Albon found pace with it instantly and started challenging midfield teams. The team has brought an all-new sidepod and floor. There is a move away from the 'zero' sidepod philosophy with a more bulbous, outwashing-style with a deep forward undercut. There are accompanying revisions throughout the car – revised front wing profiles, floor fences, halos, diffusers, bodywork around the rear suspension, and cooling louvers.

The initial impressions point to an improvement but the proof is in the pudding as we wait for the upgraded car to run its first F1 race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far