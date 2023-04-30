Create

How to watch NASCAR Cup series race at Dover? Exploring the timings, channels, and more

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 30, 2023 17:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 - Practice

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 rounds out the weekend of racing at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware on Sunday, April 30. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 1:11 pm ET.

The 11th race of the season will be broadcast on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It can be streamed live on FuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, and other live TV streaming services.

Updated @MonsterMile schedule.🤘 https://t.co/aJhDJqRKHb

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will attempt to repeat his 2022 win at Dover as he starts 10th on the grid. Last week’s winner Kyle Busch won the pole position after rain canceled Saturday’s qualifying session.

On the one-mile concrete oval track, 36 drivers will battle it out for 400 laps on Sunday. In addition to nine degrees on the front stretch, there will be 24 degrees of banking at turns 1-4. The track, known as “The Monster Mile” was built in 1969 by Delaware businessman and auto racing icon Melvin Joseph.

Forecast hasn’t changed much of rain likely altho differ on if any breaks in rain. DoverETToday-FS112-NASCAR RaceDay1:11-Cup green, stages 120-130-150, 9 sets tires, fuel 92-100To the rear: ADillon (backup car) NWS: Sun-60s, 90% rain; Mon-60s, 20%.Sundown: 7:54p ET https://t.co/YJ47lVOPEV

The weather forecast for Sunday predicts a high of 68 degrees, low of 56 degrees, Windy, Showers, Thunderstorms, and 90% chance of rain at the start of the race.

NASCAR 2023 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Starting lineup

Here’s the starting order for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #8 - Kyle Busch
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #1 - Ross Chastain
  15. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  16. #77 - Ty Dillon
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #5 - Kyle Larson
  19. #10 - Aric Almirola
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  22. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  23. #48 - Josh Berry (i)
  24. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #22 - Joey Logano
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  30. #41 - Ryan Preece
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #34 - Michael McDowell
  33. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  34. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon

