Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 28, 2023 02:42 IST
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Dover Motor Speedway, including the Wurth 400. The venue will host the 11th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (April 30).

This weekend, the one-mile concrete oval will host Wurth 400 for the 54th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 400 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 28, 2023

A-GAME 400 qualifying race: High 60°, Low 51°, Breezy, Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers, and 85% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 29, 2023

A-Game 400: High 67°, Low 53°, Windy, Showers, and 70% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Wurth 400: High 68°, Low 56°, Windy, Showers, and Thunderstorms, and 80% chance of rain.

DoverETFri1-ARCA East p&q3-FS1-Xfin p&q5:30-Flo-ARCA East race 125Sat-FS110:35-(FS2-10:30; FS1-11)-Cup p&q12:30-NASCAR RaceDay1:30-Xfin race 45-45-110Sun-FS11-NASCAR RaceDay2-Cup race 120-130-150NWS: Fri-60s,85% rain; Sat-60s,70%; Sun-60s,80%Sundown: 7:54p ET

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of Wurth 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30 at 2:00 pm ET on FS1 and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...