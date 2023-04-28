NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Dover Motor Speedway, including the Wurth 400. The venue will host the 11th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (April 30).

This weekend, the one-mile concrete oval will host Wurth 400 for the 54th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 400 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 28, 2023

A-GAME 400 qualifying race: High 60°, Low 51°, Breezy, Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers, and 85% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 29, 2023

A-Game 400: High 67°, Low 53°, Windy, Showers, and 70% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Wurth 400: High 68°, Low 56°, Windy, Showers, and Thunderstorms, and 80% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Dover

ET



Fri

1-ARCA East p&q

3-FS1-Xfin p&q

5:30-Flo-ARCA East race 125



Sat-FS1

10:35-(FS2-10:30; FS1-11)-Cup p&q

12:30-NASCAR RaceDay

1:30-Xfin race 45-45-110



Sun-FS1

1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-Cup race 120-130-150



NWS: Fri-60s,85% rain; Sat-60s,70%; Sun-60s,80%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of Wurth 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30 at 2:00 pm ET on FS1 and PRN.

