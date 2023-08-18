“Huge win for NASCAR”: Decision to offer 1000+ free races applauded by fans on social media

NASCAR has innovatively introduced a fresh avenue for fans to delve into its extensive racing heritage well into the foreseeable future.

Classics is now accessible on nascar.com, granting viewers free and ad-free access to over 1,000 complete race replays, compacted broadcasts, and summarizing packages, spanning eight decades of high-speed moments in the Cup Series.

The core of this expansive repository is the novel anniversary collection: Stock Car Racing Top 75 Greatest Races.

This assortment, meticulously curated by the overseeing body, offers an unranked compilation of some of the most exhilarating on-track encounters, pivotal milestones, and enduring memories from NASCAR's initial 75 years.

The compilation spans from the 1951 Motor City 250 in Michigan to Ross Chastain's daring "Hail Melon" maneuver in Martinsville in October 2022.

Furthermore, Stock Car Racing has introduced dedicated classic accounts on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

The strategic expansion of the brand goes beyond the digital video platform, ensuring fans are continuously engaged with an array of nostalgic content.

According to Nascar.com, Tim Clark made an exclusive statement:

"Classics is a significant addition to our digital content offerings that for the first time gives fans around the world free, uninterrupted access to enjoy decades of past Cup Series action whenever and wherever they’d like"

NASCAR Classics: A Seamless Historical Journey with Enhanced Interaction

Exploring classics is made effortless for visitors, who can tailor their historical journey using intuitive navigation menus.

These dropdowns facilitate the filtering of races based on the period and racetrack, or visitors can employ a keyword search to pinpoint specific drivers, race titles, years, and venues.

Once a video is chosen, an innovative custom timeline tool empowers viewers to swiftly navigate to pivotal moments within the race.

The enhanced interactive experience is made possible through collaboration with Twizted Design, a software company.

Stock Car Racing joined forces with Twizted Design to create Classics on Twizted's cutting-edge video streaming and management platform for Over-The-Top (OTT) channels, known as Videoflow.

Classics encompasses a vast collection of the Cup Series race broadcasts up to the present time.

Additionally, the racing community plans to consistently expand this online repository by incorporating recently concluded Cup Series races within a few weeks of their occurrence.

Stock Car Racing is gearing up for the upcoming race at Watkins Glen International, with just two races left in the regular season.

Enthusiasts can catch the action in the Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race on Sunday, August 20, at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM.