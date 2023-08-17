NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Watkins Glen, New York, this weekend for the Go Bowling At The Glen, which will be held at the Watkins Glen International. The race is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET on Sunday (August 20) and can be viewed on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session which will begin at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday (August 19) and can be viewed live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Sunday’s event will see 36 drivers competing for over 90 laps at the 2.45-mile-long rod course in a 220.5-mile race. The track features seven turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Go Bowling At The Glen and will look to get his third win of the season. The venue currently hosts the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Cup Series, and Xfinity Series.

NASCAR has seen 14 different and five drivers with more than two wins - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (four wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (two wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher (two wins), Michael McDowell - in the first 24 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Here is the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s Go Bowling At The Glen at the Watkins Glen International:

Sunday, August 20, 2023

3 pm ET: Go Bowling At The Glen

The 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International will air on USA and MRN at 3 pm ET. Live streaming for the 25th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Watkins Glen, New York, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports and MRN.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Watkins Glen, New York.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Watkins Glen International this coming weekend.