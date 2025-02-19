“I own 50% of the drag strip and then the oval”: Cleetus McFarland gives insight into his racetrack ownership to Dale Jr.

Cleetus McFarland, a prominent YouTube star, recently became a 50% owner of Bradenton Motorsports Park (BMP) in Florida. In an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr., he revealed his ownership of the drag racing track. He is currently partnering with the owner, Victor Alvarez.

The move to buy the track came about after he noticed the surging attendance at the facility after a successful event in October 2024. The 29-year-old YouTuber went on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media show, Dale Jr Download, and talked about his ownership.

Dale Jr. took the interview as an opportunity to ask the racing enthusiast why he bought the upcoming race track.

"Yes, sir. I own 50% of the drag strip and then I own the oval myself," replied Cleetus McFarland [20:10 onwards].

The legendary driver then asked him about his connection to Tampa and how he found the race track.

"Not, I wasn't really looking for a racetrack...Well, the drag strip, I always said, Oh, I lived in Tampa cause I went to university of Tampa.... I went to college in Tampa and stayed because you know, you can do car stuff all year round..," McFarland added.

The YouTuber continued:

"Uh, found the track and two, well, the drag strip, I just went to automatically when I moved to Florida. So it was about an hour drive. And when the YouTube stuff started getting, you know, busier and like, I'm sure you've seen the video where I got pulled over in the three truck."

The interview took place in the aftermath of the infamous Daytona incident at the first ARCA Menards Series on lap 5, which saw a major pile-up and a crash that was initiated when driver Cody Dennison rammed into the wall and eventually collided with Corey Day.

Cleetus McFarland sends clear message to fans targeting NASCAR driver after Daytona incident

Cleetus McFarland sits in his car waiting for practice for the ARCA Menards Series Chilli's Ride the Dente 200 - Source: Getty

Cleetus McFarland, recognized for his YouTube channel with over 4.16 million subscribers, recently raced in his first ARCA Menards Series event at Daytona International Speedway, the 2025 Ride the 'Dente 200.

On his YouTube channel, he discussed the race and the incident urging fans to not direct their hate towards any of the drivers involved in the same.

"Some people really cross the line in sending hate towards this other driver," McFarland said. "It's totally unnecessary okay. Her and I talked, it is what it is. We crashed and now we gotta just move on." [2:20 onwards]

"So some people like I said, cross the line, acting like this crash was just outrageous to happen. It does happen all the time in the sport. So we got to get used to that a little bit and we can't just be going crazy on other drivers if they cause an accident for me," he added. [3:13 onwards]

During the race, Cleetus McFarland was involved in a crash caused by fellow driver Amber Balcaen, who lost control of her car and collided with him.

