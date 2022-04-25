"I was actually the one to push the one to the win" - Austin Dillon claims responsibility for shoving Ross Chastain to the win at Talladega Superspeedway

Austin Dillon drove the #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in last Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The Welcome, North Carolina native matched his best performance of the season so far with a second-place finish at the Alabama track.

Both drivers at Richard Childress Racing have been in top form in the 2022 season. They have had multiple chances to win races, only to miss out at the very end.

Tyler Reddick missed out on a trip to victory lane at the Food City Dirt Race and finished second. This was before the GEICO 500, where Dillon managed to be in the runner's up spot.

Dillon spoke to track-side media after Ross Chastain took the checkered flag in P1 ahead of the 2018 Daytona 500 winner. He elaborated on how he shoved the #1 Chevrolet on the final lap that led to Chastain's victory, saying:

“We came from eighth there on that last lap, just kind of rode the bottom and got people baited off the top. We had a good push there at the end. I think I was actually the one to push the one to the win. I gave him a good shove off of four and he kind of just drove away.”

Riding in the bottom lane was the secret to winning at 'Dega' last weekend as many drivers were able to keep their momentum while avoiding getting caught in accidents.

Austin Dillon will be searching for his lucky break at next weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR heads to the Dover International Speedway next for another weekend of racing.

