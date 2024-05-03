Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch also seems to be following in his father's footsteps. Having made a name for himself as the young driver makes his way through the ranks, Brexton has been creating a name for himself as well as popping up on the radars of several fans from the sport, and outside it.

In a recent video uploaded by the young 8-year-old driver's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Brexton was seen in the middle of changing his clothes while his father hilariously pulled his leg.

Kyle Busch mocked how Brexton could lead to an uproar on social media and said:

"You'll get a phone number or two. I bet you they'll be drooling all over you."

Kyle's remarks prompted a shy Brexton to snicker at his father in an adorable fashion. He replied:

"Shut up"

Brexton further elaborated on how his father did not have any tattoos despite them being popular amongst the ladies, according to his father. He said:

"You didn't even have any when you met my mom"

The statement prompted yet another hilarious comeback from the Richard Childress Racing driver. He said:

"I know, that's because I was so attractive I could do it without tattoos."

Watch Kyle Busch race this weekend at Kansas Speedway during the 2024 AdventHealth 400 which goes live at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 5.

Brexton Busch looks up to father Kyle Busch, wishes him a happy birthday

Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch recently took to X to post a heartfelt message of the young 8-year-old driver looking up to his father, a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The younger Busch elaborated on how he hoped to equal his father not only in terms of his physical stature, but also his talent behind the wheel of a racecar while wishing him a happy birthday. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the best dad! Thank you for everything you do for us! Can’t wait to catch up to ya in height and talent, just not age! Love ya!!"

The elder Busch will be seen competing this weekend during the upcoming AdventHealth 400 going live from Kansas Speedway this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET. It remains to be seen how the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver performs come race day.