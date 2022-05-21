“I had no clue what I was getting myself into” - Hailie Deegan on her switch from off-road racing to oval racing

20-year-old Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan is one of the most recognizable faces amongst the younger audience in NASCAR. Deegan was introduced to the stock car racing world all the way back in 2016 through the NASCAR diversity program. Deegan won the Young Racer Award in 2017 and landed a drive in the K&N Pro Series the following year.

Fast forward to 2020, the Temecula, California native announced that she would to compete full-time in the Camping World Truck Series in 2021. She currently drives the No.1 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing. Deegan's switch to oval racing, however, has not been the most conventional, as before her debut in NASCAR, she was firmly rooted in off-road racing.

She started short track off-road racing at the age of eight and went on to win two modified kart regional championships. Hailie was also named the 2016 Lucas Oil Off-Road Driver of the Year.

Hailie Deegan's recent appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast saw her talk about the difference between racing on a loose surface and racing on asphalt. The David Gilliland Racing driver elaborated on how she had to learn about drafting other cars on the track and said:

“That was the hardest part, was learning the air. Coming from off-road racing, you don’t deal with air. I had no clue, like, what do you mean you gotta feel the air. I had no clue what I was getting myself into. I’m, like, man this is gonna be hard. That was a challenge but I feel like it wasn’t as hard as I thought it was gonna be.”

Listen to the podcast below:

Hailie Deegan's performance at the SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan qualified in sixth place for the SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Hailie Deegan @HailieDeegan . Time to end today with a good finish! P6 in qualifying here at Texas! This @Ford is rollin today. Just kissed the wall in qualifying. Time to end today with a good finish! P6 in qualifying here at Texas! This @Ford is rollin today. Just kissed the wall in qualifying 😂. Time to end today with a good finish!

However, the 20-year-old driver was unable to convert her qualifying pace to a much-anticipated top-ten finish after starting in P13 in the last restart. Ultimately, she finished the race in Texas in 17th place.

Catch Hailie Deegan racing next weekend at the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi