“I have to come in and stay out of trouble”: Shane van Gisbergen stresses the importance of racing with respect at IMS Road Course

Shane van Gisbergen, who won NASCAR’s inaugural Chicago Street race last month on his Cup Series debut, is all set to return to the series this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The three-time Australian Supercar champion will drive the #91 Enhance Health-sponsored Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing on his second Cup start.

Heading into Indiana, Van Gisbergen aims to give his best while keeping in mind that regular drivers will be competing for their playoff spots every week. With only three Cup races left in the 2023 regular season, he wants to race with respect without creating trouble for other NASCAR drivers during his second outing at IMS Road Course.

“We have got to come in and do our best, but you also have got to race with respect as well. These guys are fighting for their championship every week, so I have got to come in and stay out of trouble,” Van Gisbergen said as quoted by motorsports.com.

Van Gisbergen further said that Indy will be different from the Chicago Street race and believes in his team and crew chief Darian Grubb.

“It will certainly be different than the Chicago street course. I'll need to get up to speed quickly, but we plan a lot of simulator time and I know [crew chief] Darian [Grubb] will be thoroughly prepared for Indy,” Van Gisbergen added.

“I guess Friday night I'll get my shot” - Shane van Gisbergen on racing at oval

Ahead of second Cup Series start, the Australian Supercar legend will make his Truck Series debut with the Trackhouse Racing aligned Niece Motorsports squad on Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park. It will be his first race on a bitumen oval.

Speaking about running at oval, Shane van Gisbergen is keeping an expectation of his oval debut in check, expecting a tough start to oval racing when he makes his Truck debut on Friday.

Van Gisbergen said:

“I’ve never really thought about ovals too much but I’ve always said I would love to have a go and I guess Friday night I'll get my shot. It's going to be a steep learning curve, no doubt”

Catch Shane van Gisbergen on double duty this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.