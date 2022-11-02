"I didn’t make any enemies," says Joey Logano heading into NASCAR Phoenix race for the Cup Series championship

Team Penske driver Joey Logano is all set to fight for his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The #22 Ford driver entering the Championship race will have a lot of confidence as he had a good run in the Round of 8 including a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a top-10 finish at the recently concluded Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of last weekend’s Martinsville race, Logano said that he and his #22 team achieved their goal as they did a really good job on pit road. He went on to say that he didn’t make any enemies and still has his crew chief Paul Wolfe going into Phoenix Raceway for Championship 4.

Logano said:

“We accomplished our goal. We did a really good job on pit road. We needed some good stops and got some momentum there. We had a solid race car. I didn’t make any enemies and I still have my crew chief next week. Those were the goals and we did that.”

Joey Logano has made the Championship 4 every even year since the beginning of the Playoff format in 2014. He previously qualified for the final four in 2014, 2016, his Championship year of 2018, and 2020. He made it into the Championship 4 this season with the help of three wins and 10 top-five finishes. He is a strong contender to clinch his second Cup Series title on November 6, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway.

Joey Logano spoke about his P6 finish at Martinsville Speedway

With his final four spot secure, Joey Logano aimed to keep his momentum and avoid mistakes that would put them out of the race. He and his #22 Chevrolet Team Penske managed to do the same with a solid, seventh-place finish in the 500-laps race at Martinsville Speedway.

Logano was later awarded a sixth-place finish after Brad Keselowski’s #6 car was disqualified in the post-race inspection.

Speaking about his performance at the Martinsville race, Logano said:

“It was interesting. We were OK. I thought we were capable of running in the top five for sure. We had that fire and had to pit to fix the fire and we lost our track position and then it’s just hard to pass. You get a couple spots here. You get a couple on a restart. You get a couple on pit road and then we kind of found ourselves in the spot you don’t want to be in – you are the point person.”

Catch Joey Logano next at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

