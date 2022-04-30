"I don’t know if I can take any more f****** hits like that" - Bubba Wallace Jr. feels crash at Talladega his hardest-ever incident

Bubba Wallace Jr. has not had the year he would have hoped for in 2022. The 23XI Racing driver has not been able to deliver results as the team has struggled with poor performances as a whole.

The Mobile, Alabama native drove his No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD to a second-place finish in the opening race of the season at Daytona International Speedway. Since then, results have been hard to come-by. The team also got caught on the wrong end of the rules when a wheel came off Wallace Jr.'s car in Austin.

Wallace Jr. felt confident going into the weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, for the 2022 GEICO 500. Super speedways have been a strong area for the 28-year-old as the team searched for good results.

The final lap saw a mad dash to the line by a pack of cars, which included both 23XI drivers. The team was on for a good result, only to be undone by Kyle Larson's defense that caused Kurt Busch to hit the wall and tag his teammate Wallace Jr. along the way.

Wallace Jr. spoke on the radio to his team while trying to catch his breath after a major impact and said:

“There’s a new P1. I don’t know if I can take any more f****** hits like that.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bubba Wallace explains what he was hoping for on the final laps, what happened and just how hard a hit that was. He said he is OK. Bubba Wallace explains what he was hoping for on the final laps, what happened and just how hard a hit that was. He said he is OK. https://t.co/zYaxnfHOex

This was the second instance of the 2022 season, where Bubba Wallace Jr. was taken out on the final lap of a race on a speedway. The newly re-profiled Atlanta Motor Speedway saw Wallace Jr. run in P2 behind William Byron when he made contact with Justin Haley.

This sent the No. 23 driver into the wall, putting an end to his chances of a victory on the spot.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s car switches back to a Leidos livery for Dover Motor Speedway

The No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD of Bubba Wallace Jr. will be seen sporting its popular Leidos livery at this weekend's DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

The 28-year-old driver ran a McDonald's themed livery last time around at Talladega Superspeedway for the 2022 GEICO 500.

Leidos Inc. is an American corporation dedicated to research in the aviation, defense, information technology and biomedical fields. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the corporation has been a long-time sponsor for the No. 23 car of Bubba Wallace Jr. at 23XI Racing.

Catch the striking livery of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD on track this weekend at the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

