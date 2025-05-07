'I don’t let a lot of people in': William Byron shares his vulnerable side in Netflix docuseries 'Full Speed'

William Byron has opened up about his struggles with self-expression and the mental health tools that helped him grow in season 2 of Netflix's NASCAR docuseries Full Speed. The Hendrick Motorsports star, known for his quiet composure, shares that working with a sports therapist has changed how he views himself beyond the track.

Currently running on Netflix, the second season of NASCAR Full Speed offers a deeper, more introspective lens on the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It follows key drivers through the high-stakes 2024 playoff season. Byron shared a candid moment from the series on X on Wednesday. He admitted,

"I am not a very open person. So, I don't let a lot of people in. You guys (Netflix) are the first people I tell that I do this."

Since his rookie year in 2018, William Byron has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs each year. He earned his first playoff win and broke into the Championship 4 for the first time in 2023, where he finished third.

Byron's reserved personality has always set him apart in a sport dominated by loud characters and bold personas. Inspired by his idol Jimmie Johnson, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has a calculated driving style that mirrors his demeanor. In Full Speed: Season 2, he sits down for a vulnerable interview and sheds light on why he turned to professional help:

"I felt like I was a very quiet communicator and I didn't say a lot and I felt like that was getting in the way of our success or potential success as a team. But then it transitioned to learning more about myself as a person. And so then I feel like it took off." (0:16 onwards)

Opening up was not easy for the Hendrick Motorsports #24. He reflects on how difficult it was initially to express himself during therapy sessions where he was often left wishing he had gone deeper into his emotions. But over time, he began to understand the value of introspection, especially as it related to his growth outside racing.

He admits he had been so focused on the grind of NASCAR that he ignored personal development. That shift in mindset helped him find more balance in life and, as he says, made him more driven on the racetrack.

William Byron chases playoff glory again after 2023

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron poses after winning the Daytona 500. Source: Imagn

William Byron's performance leap in 2023 made headlines as he secured six wins and consistently contended at the front, culminating in a berth in the Championship 4. But with that breakthrough came a new wave of pressure. In Full Speed, Byron talks about the emotional toll of trying to exceed expectations in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

"I feel like last year the stress really kind of lingered. This year feels like there's a lot more left to give... Going into this year it was like how can we top what we did last year. Winning six races, always kind of being in the mix, and also the Championship Four. So, if we come up short of the championship, it's not a completely successful year," added William Byron via the Full Speed clip (0:52 onwards).

Despite three fewer wins, Byron made it to the Championship 4 in 2024 once again. He eventually finished third at Phoenix as Joey Logano claimed his third title.

Byron's consistency remains unmatched this year as well. With 421 points, he currently leads the 2025 regular-season standings and boasts the best average finish of 8.9 in the field. He has already clinched a playoff spot, and with lessons learned from last year, William Byron will hope the mental clarity he's gained can propel him to NASCAR's ultimate prize.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

