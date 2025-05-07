NASCAR: Full Speed season 2: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far about the Netflix Original sports documentary

The sports docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed season 2 is set to be released globally on May 7, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The series is produced by NASCAR Studios, Words + Pictures, and Netflix. Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker are the executive producers. The latest installment will follow the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The logline for NASCAR: Full Speed season 2, as per Netflix's official website, reads:

"Tales of triumph and tenacity fuel this high-octane sports docuseries following NASCAR Cup Series drivers on and off the track during the playoffs."

As per IMDb, the series' season 1 has received a positive approval rating of 7.2/10 based on over 1,000 reviews so far.

NASCAR: Full Speed season 2 release details explored

The NASCAR docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed season 2 is set to be released globally on May 7, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The docuseries is set to consist of five episodes, and each episode has an approximate runtime of 45 minutes. As per Variety, the renewal was announced in September 2024 after NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures partnered to form Full Speed Entertainment.

Connor Schell, CEO and founder of Words + Pictures, spoke briefly to the media following the announcement.

“The first season of Full Speed was a really rewarding project for our company, and it was a thrill to work side-by-side with NASCAR Studios every step of the way. The opportunity to collaborate with them and bring audiences more great racing content opens a wealth of possibilities we can’t wait to get working on,” said the CEO.

In November 2024, executive producers Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker appeared in an interview with What's on Netflix to speak about their other docuseries, Countdown: Paul vs Tyson. The duo briefly spoke about the upcoming NASCAR: Full Speed season 2, too, when asked about their other projects in progress back then.

Tim explained how the docuseries had a similar effect on NASCAR as Netflix's other original, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, had on Formula One.

"We’re doing a second season of NASCAR: Full Speed. The first season was an extreme success. It’s a sport that was looking to have that Drive to Survive effect that that show had on F1. It did to a degree because we were strategic with its release, which dropped right before the start of the season in February, right before the Daytona 500," explained Tim.

Cast and crew for the docuseries

NASCAR: Full Speed season 2 is produced by NASCAR Productions, NASCAR Studios, Words + Pictures, and Netflix. Connor Schell, Ben Kennedy, Aaron Cohen, Tim Clark, Tally Hair, Matt Summers, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. join Tim and Jackie as executive producers.

As per the official NASCAR website, the series will place particular emphasis on the sport’s top stars who qualified for the playoffs. It includes Tyler Reddick, three-time champion Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell. Former racer Dale Earnhardt Jr., broadcaster Marty Smith, television analyst Steve Letarte, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, and pit reporter Kim Coon will contribute to the series, too.

What is the docuseries all about?

The trailer for NASCAR: Full Speed season 2 was released on April 17, 2025, and is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The new season will follow the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The trailer begins with the announcer getting the racers ready for the race and a snippet of a high-intensity lap by NASCAR cars.

After the introduction to the 2024 playoffs, Ryan Blaney shares his experience regarding the expectations surrounding him. The docuseries also includes comments from his family, who speak metaphorically and critically about the car. Chase Briscoe is also seen to be feeling the pressure for personal reasons.

The clip proceeds to show a montage of crashes to the audience. It then fades out with various intense moments from the 2024 playoffs and also interviews from the race drivers, sharing their experience.

