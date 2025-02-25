8 sports documentaries to watch if you liked Netflix’s Court of Gold

Court of Gold is a six-part Netflix documentary that provides an insider's perspective on men's basketball teams competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It is written and directed by Jake Rogal and offers behind-the-scenes access to medal contenders like the USA, France, Serbia, and Canada teams.

The show aired on February 18, 2025, and offered fans a closer look at the action and the athletes' experiences.

With exclusive access, the film depicts the training, struggles, and victories of Olympic basketball and the commitment required to compete at this level. Produced in part by Barack and Michelle Obama, Court of Gold blends personal stories with on-court drama, focusing on the pursuit of Olympic glory.

If viewers enjoyed Court of Gold for its behind-the-scenes storytelling, Olympic intensity, and athlete journeys, here are eight similar sports documentaries to watch.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Hoop Dreams, and 7 other sports documentaries to watch if you liked Netflix’s Court of Gold

1) Hoop Dreams (1994)

A still from Hoop Dreams (Image via Amazon)

Hoop Dreams is a 1994 American documentary directed by Steve. It follows two African-American high school students, William Gates and Arthur Agee, as they attempt to fulfill their dreams of playing professional basketball.

Each school day, Gates and Agee drive 90 minutes from inner-city Chicago to Westchester, Illinois, where they attend St. Joseph High School, a nearly all-white suburban high school known for its best-rated basketball team.

They envision playing in the NBA and facing social and physical challenges with the support of their families. Shot over five years, the documentary closely captures their hardships and struggles in one of the greatest sports films ever made.

Like Court of Gold, this film highlights the boundless enthusiasm and relentless effort of athletes, following the journeys of two rising basketball players through their struggles and ambitions.

Where to watch: Prime Video and Apple TV+

2) The Last Dance (2020)

Chicago Bulls 1997-1998 (Image via Netflix)

The Last Dance is a sports documentary miniseries co-produced by ESPN Films and Netflix. Directed by Jason Hehir, it chronicles Michael Jordan’s career, with a primary focus on his final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997–98.

The series includes unseen action from the season, captured by a film crew with exclusive access to the Bulls. More than 500 hours of archival footage were used to create the 10-part documentary series, providing a detailed look at the team's journey.

Featuring interviews with NBA figures such as Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and head coach Phil Jackson, The Last Dance provides an inside look at Jordan’s career and the Bulls’ dominance during that era.

If Court of Gold captivated one with its behind-the-scenes look at elite basketball, The Last Dance dives even deeper into Michael Jordan’s final Bulls season with exclusive footage and untold stories.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu

3) Dogtown and Z-Boys (2001)

A still from Dogtown and Z-Boys (Image via Prime Video)

Dogtown and Z-Boys is a 2001 American documentary co-written and directed by Stacy Peralta, produced by Agi Orsi, and narrated by Sean Penn. The film examines the rise of the Zephyr Skateboard Team in the 1970s, a group that revolutionized skateboarding, with Peralta himself as a member.

Compositing archival footage and interviews, this documentary explains how the Z-Boys, led by Jeff Ho, Skip Engblom, and Craig Stecyk, revolutionized the sport of skateboarding with their surfer-inspired methodology and became an overnight sensation of California's drought.

With vintage footage, personal accounts, and a rock soundtrack, this documentary captures the Z-Boys' rebellious attitude and lasting influence on surf and skate culture.

While Court of Gold chronicles basketball's biggest stage, Dogtown and Z-Boys documents the rise of postmodern skateboarding, highlighting the free-spirited youth who transformed their sport.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Tubi

4) When We Were Kings (1996)

Muhammad Ali in action (Image via Apple TV+)

When We Were Kings (1996) by Leon Gast documents the legendary 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, through archival footage and interviews with members such as Norman Mailer, Spike Lee, and Don King.

The film highlights the fight’s cultural impact, Ali’s charisma, and Foreman’s struggles, featuring news clips, behind-the-scenes moments, and performances from the Zaire 74 festival.

The climax showcases Ali’s tactical brilliance, leading to his eighth-round knockout victory, with a 1997 soundtrack featuring festival performances and artists like 'The Fugees'.

If Court of Gold's brutal competitiveness overwhelmed viewers, When We Were Kings delivers the same excitement, detailing Muhammad Ali's legendary fight.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, MX Player

5) Baseball (1994)

Baseball explores the history of the sport (Image via Prime Video)

Baseball (1994) is a documentary miniseries by Ken Burns, exploring the history of the sport. First aired on PBS, it won the 1995 Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series. The series blends archival footage, interviews, narrated letters, and a soundtrack featuring artists from Louis Armstrong to Elvis Presley.

Divided into nine innings, each episode covers key baseball moments alongside American history. The series highlights legendary players, historic games, and iconic baseball brands.

Like Court of Gold, Baseball is more than just a sports documentary—it is a historical exploration of the game’s evolution, told through iconic moments, legendary players, and cultural shifts.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) Red Army (2014)

Red Army - Soviet Union's national ice hockey team (Image via Apple TV+)

Red Army (2014) is a documentary by Gabe Polsky, executive produced by Jerry Weintraub and Werner Herzog. It explores the Soviet Union’s national ice hockey team through captain Slava Fetisov, focusing on the legendary Russian Five.

And examines the sport's political ties, the NHL’s recruitment of Soviet players, and the harsh methods of coach Viktor Tikhonov, whom former players criticize. Featuring rare archival footage, the documentary includes scenes like children singing No Coward Plays Hockey.

Court of Gold showcases national pride and fierce international rivalries, much like Red Army, which delves into the Cold War-era Soviet hockey team, revealing the sacrifices and political pressures behind their dominance.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Appe TV+, Netflix

7) Tokyo Olympiad (1965)

Athletes in action at Tokyo Olympiad (Image via Prime Video)

Tokyo Olympiad (1965), directed by Kon Ichikawa, is a documentary capturing the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The film is among the few sports documentaries featured in 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die.

Similar to Leni Riefenstahl's Olympia (1936), it is considered a classic of the documentary genre. Ichikawa concentrates more on the event atmosphere and the athletes' experiences than on competition and outcome.

If viewers enjoyed how Court of Gold captured the essence of the Olympic stadium, then Tokyo Olympiad does the same for the 1964 Summer Olympics, offering an equal portrayal of the tournament’s ethos.

Where to watch: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video

8) Unforgivable Blackness (2005)

Jack Johnson fighting his opponent (Image via Prime Video)

Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson (2005) is a biographical documentary by Ken Burns, based on Geoffrey C. Ward’s 2004 book. It chronicles Jack Johnson’s life as the first African American heavyweight boxing champion and his fight against racism during the Jim Crow era.

Narrated by Keith David with a Wynton Marsalis soundtrack, the film features Samuel L. Jackson as Johnson’s voice and Alan Rickman as a contributor. Produced by David Schaye and Paul Barnes, with Burns as executive producer, the documentary follows Burns’ signature storytelling style.

Much like Court of Gold highlights the personal battles of athletes beyond the court, Unforgivable Blackness tells the story of Jack Johnson and his fight for dignity in a racially divided America.

Where to watch: Prime Video, PBS

Viewers can watch the miniseries Court of Gold on Netflix.

