7 memorable moments from Netflix’s Court of Gold 

Basketball fans have been raving about the recently released Court of Gold because of its compelling behind-the-scenes look at the fiercest matches in Olympic basketball history. The 2024 Olympic Games was an inspirational spectacle of sportspersons from different fields laying it all on the floor for the coveted gold which included the top medal contenders in men's basketball.

Containing six episodes, Court of Gold by Jake Rogal presents the hard work and effort put in by four teams, namely USA, Canada, Serbia, and France, and their aspirations to bring home the highest honors. Court of Gold contains many insightful moments from locker rooms, training sessions, and much more.

Although Court of Gold is entertaining from start to finish, there are some special moments, mentioned on this list, that will resonate with basketball fans around the world.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has several spoilers.

7 eye-opening moments from Court of Gold that make the series worth watching

1) Steve Kerr's coaching style

Court of Gold thrives on interesting interviews with beloved basketball players (Image via Netflix)

59-year-old Steve Kerr has been a known figure among basketball fans even before he took up coaching. In fact, he is known as one of the most accurate three-point shooters in the history of the NBA. He took charge as the head coach of Team USA in 2021 and fans understandably had high expectations from the former player.

However, he made headlines for the wrong reasons when the team finished fourth at the 2023 World Cup. Kerr was certainly feeling the pressure ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games but his decisions, many of which had become the subject of controversies, turned out to be good for the team in the end.

In Court of Gold, viewers can get a better understanding of Kerr's coaching mindset. Not only did he take the time to complement the players but he also helped identify their shortcomings and encourage them to work on the same.

2) Dillon Brooks' "bad boy" image helps his team

Dillon Brooks' personality on and off the court is very different (Image via Netflix)

In competitive sports like basketball, there are many players who like to maintain a tough and hard-to-read image that makes the opponent take notice. In Court of Gold, it becomes apparent that the USA team's Dillon Brooks is certainly one of them.

Although his hot-headed nature on the court sometimes alienates certain basketball fans, it cannot be denied that his intimidation tactics help his team keep their upper hand. As Court of Gold shows him both on and off the court, it is interesting to see that Brooks' personality around his loved ones is very different from what fans get to see in matches.

When he describes himself as "chill" in Court of Gold, it may be a little hard for fans to digest at first but it all starts to make sense when they get to see him at the family dinner where he is seen sporting a wide grin instead of the usual scowl.

3) Locker room inspiration

The intense locker room scenes in Court of Gold make viewers feel like they are in the middle of all the action (Image via Netflix)

There are many sports movies that have impactful locker room speeches that cinephiles will always remember. Court of Gold allows viewers to witness real versions of the same and it is equally exciting.

It is expected that the locker rooms will be abuzz with activity but Court of Gold is able to beautifully capture the frustrations and concerns of both the players and the coaches. The fact that the series showcases more than one such locker room scene helps the audience understand the different team dynamics at play and how each one deals with losses and prepares for turnarounds.

The range of raw emotions at display is sure to appeal to fans and even those viewers who may be new to the sport.

4) The monumental Serbia versus USA game

Court of Gold gives a realistic portrayal of the competitive spirit between the top teams (Image via Netflix)

In Court of Gold, it became obvious that many global fans, as well as experts, were of the opinion that Serbia and USA were the best teams among all the contenders. In fact, Coach Svetislav Pešić was certain that the Serbian team could put up a good fight against the USA team.

Therefore, when the teams finally met on the court, tensions were high. During the first half of the semi-final, it really did seem like Pešić's team, which included the skilled Nikola Jokić, was going to cause a major upset. The team led by eight points after one quarter which quickly grew to 17.

However, in due time, the USA team was able to make the most of the opportunities they were provided to score enough points to move on to the final. But there is no doubt that the match was an epic one that fans of both teams won't easily forget.

5) No amount of chemistry holds up against Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's skills are on full display in Court of Gold (Image via USA Basketball Official Website)

Court of Gold is particularly engaging to watch because it allowed the players to be themselves in front of the camera. In all the interviews, it is apparent that the players are comfortable enough to say what they really feel. And of course, the star of the show, Kevin Durant, had plenty to say about the teams and his own teammates.

During a certain section of the series, Evan Fournier speaks at length about how his team is preparing for their match against team USA. He mentions that the strong chemistry and camaraderie between the members can help give them an advantage during the game.

But Kevin Durant was quick to retort with, "You think that's going to help you when you have to guard Steph?" And seeing how Curry helped score several crucial points that helped the USA team go all the way to the top, Durant's certainty stands justified.

6) Curry and LeBron joke about returning in 2028

The docuseries features impressive footage of the teams in action (Image via Netflix)

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are names that need no introduction. Given their talents, it is only natural for the duo to play a crucial role in the win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Both players didn't only talk about the tactics they used to win the final match but they also hinted at a future return.

In Court of Gold, there is a scene wherein Anthony Edwards asks Curry about whether he would be returning for the 2028 Olympics, scheduled to be held in Los Angeles, California. With a stoic expression, Curry answers, "Yeah, I'm gonna coach. Steve ain't gonna coach, I'm gonna coach." The players crack up at his statement.

When LeBron joins the rest of the players, he expresses that if given the chance to coach, he assures the audience that team USA will come out on top with a confident, "Guarantee we win gold. Guarantee."

7) Durant speaks up about the overwhelming support

Kevin Durant gets emotional in this engaging docuseries (Image via USA Basketball Official Website)

In Court of Gold, the players don't only discuss the things that happen on the court but also take the time to appreciate the impact the sport has had on other aspects of their lives. Out of all the instances when players opened up in Court of Gold, Kevin Durant's powerful words about how basketball is bringing people together is particularly moving.

When he says, "I looked in the crowd, it’s 27,000 people from all walks of life, all different countries, coming together for basketball. It’s incredible to see that.", it really brings home how the sport is acting like a bridge between people from different countries and cultures.

Durant also reflects on the way basketball has elevated his personal life and that of his family. To have him say, "The game has saved my life," is a powerful moment that fans won't forget.

Irrespective of whether you are an ardent fan of basketball or not, Court of Gold brings forth tales of perseverance, talent and dedication that everyone will be able to appreciate.

