"I don't even know if Leah trusts me to babysit Dom": Tony Stewart delivers hilarious response to a question about Matt Hagan babysitting his son

Recently, three-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Tony Stewart and NHRA funny car driver Matt Hagan were featured in an interview together. In a conversation, Stewart delivered a hilarious response about his team driver Hagan babysitting his son Dominic.

Stewart met his wife Leah Pruett via FaceTime after Don Prudhomme introduced them. They began dating in 2019, and after nearly two years of dating, Stewart and Pruett got engaged in March 2021. A few months later, the couple tied the knot in 2021. Nearly three years later, in November 2024, Mr and Mrs Stewart were blessed with a baby son, Dominic James Stewart. During the conversation, Tony Stewart was asked:

"Will you and Leah let Matt babysit Dom?"

Matt Hagan hysterically denied shaking his head, and the former NASCAR Cup Series team owner hilariously stated:

"Well, the fact that Matt's shaking his head was probably a pretty good indication; we should say, No, yeah, I don't even know if Leah trusts me to babysit Dom right now."

The 53-year-old has been driving the Tony Stewart Racing Top Fuel Dragster since his wife Leah Pruett announced her pregnancy break. However, Pruett hasn't returned to the series and is currently focusing on motherhood, while Stewart has taken the reins and races on her behalf.

“He looks up at you, smiles, and the rest of it doesn’t matter”: Tony Stewart expressed his feelings on having his son on the racetrack

Earlier this month, the former Stewart-Haas Racing team co-owner Tony Stewart competed in the 2025 PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park. His wife Leah Pruett also took her 12-week-old son, Dominic James Stewart, to the racetrack for the first time.

During an interview with FlowRacing, Stewart highlighted the "great thing" about having his son on the track. He stated:

"The great thing with having him at the racetrack is, you know, we'd be frustrated during the day, and you know you're scratching your head trying to figure out what you can do to help the guys and but you get back to the motor home, and he's there, and he just looks up at you and smiles, and it's like the rest of it doesn't matter at that point," said Stewart. [01:22]

In a different interview with Athlon Magazine, Stewart touched upon becoming a father at 53. He told the publication:

“I’m not thrilled to be a father at this age, but I am excited about it because in our own way, the time was just right. I’m still intense at the racetrack, and I still want to win, but I just feel like I’m at a place where I’m ready for a family.”

Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, is also a professional drag racer and competed for Tony Stewart Racing. While competing in the series, she won 12 NHRA National event titles and became the two-time NHRA World Champion in the NFC and FSS categories.

