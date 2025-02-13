Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett enjoys pool time with son in adorable IG update 

Professional drag racer and NASCAR ace Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, posted an adorable Instagram update enjoying pool time with her son, Dominic James Stewart.

Pruett has been sharing racetrack updates on Instagram wherein she and Dominic were seen supporting Stewart as he advances in his transition from NASCAR to NHRA drag racing. Pruett's latest update was from Bradenton Motorsports Park wherein Stewart was the top headliner at the PRO Superstar Shoutout. However, the former NASCAR racer lost in the first round of the Top Fuel division to Josh Hart.

Leah Pruett chilling in the pool with son Dominic Jones (Image via Instagram/ @leah.pruett)

Pruett, a 2-time NHRA world champion, and Tony Stewart, a 3-time NASCAR champion, met before the COVID-19 pandemic and bonded over their love for racing in the lockdown. The couple announced their engagement in March 2021 via a tweet and tied the knot in November 2021 at Los Cabos.

Trending

After three years of marriage, Pruett and Stewart announced they were starting a family through a Facebook video in June 2024. On November 17, 2024, the couple welcomed Dominic James. At the time of Pruett's labor, Stewart raced back to Arizona from Pomona, Calif, wherein he was attempting to qualify in the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

While Stewart didn't qualify for the NHRA finals at the time, his wife appreciated the support he gave her during labor. In a Facebook post, announcing the birth of her son and her birthing story, Leah Pruett mentioned:

"Tony was able to fly in after Q4, as my labor really ramped up, supporting me the entire night. There had been a lot of big talk on his end for months how he wasn’t going to be in the room, but let me tell you, he was there for every moment and helping me through it all."

"I just feel like I’m at a place where I’m ready for a family": Tony Stewart offers his perspective on fatherhood

In a recent interview with Athlon magazine, former NASCAR ace Tony Stewart talked about becoming a father at the age of 53. Commenting on the silver lining of the same, Tony told the publication:

“I’m not thrilled to be a father at this age, but I am excited about it because in our own way, the time was just right. I’m still intense at the racetrack and I still want to win but I just feel like I’m at a place where I’m ready for a family.”

The Tony Stewart Racing founder has previously commented on becoming a father at a later age as well. During his Epartrade.com Race Industry Week interview in December 2024, the NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee said that he was fine with being called selfish for becoming a father at 53.

Stewart added:

"I honestly believe at this part of my life, this is the right time for me to be a father. I think 15, 20 years ago, being engrossed in motorsports as deep and heavily as I was, I'm not sure that would've been the right time for me to be a good father."

After retiring from competing in NASCAR full-time in 2016, Tony Stewart took over in place of his wife Leah Pruett in Top Fuel in 2024 as she channels her focus on motherhood for the ongoing season. Additionally, his team Tony Stewart Racing turns 25 this year and he aims to make the team grow in drag and dirt racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"