"I don't have any expectations": Ryan Blaney reacts to NASCAR’s bold move to race on Coronado Navy Base

Ryan Blaney is excited about NASCAR heading back to Southern California in 2026. Stock cars will roar past aircraft carriers and along active naval tarmac as the sport makes history with its first-ever street race on a live military base.The NASCAR San Diego weekend is scheduled for June 19–21, 2026, and will be contested at the Coronado naval base. Friday will host the Craftsman Truck Series, followed by the Xfinity Series on Saturday, and capped by the Cup Series headliner on Sunday, June 21. The weekend also coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy.The Cup Series race will be broadcast on Prime Video, while the Xfinity event will air on The CW and the Truck race on FOX. But the track is not decided yet, and that potential for surprise is what Blaney welcomed.&quot;I know they're still working on some of it. I've heard a rumor that one of the straightaways we'll be going by a couple aircraft carriers. So, that's going to be hard not to pay attention to - going by the city on the sea. But yeah, I don't really, I don't have any expectations. I know it's going to be a great layout and a great course,&quot; Ryan Blaney told Bob Pockrass.The concept is still evolving in terms of layout and logistics, and blends traditional street-course elements with military infrastructure. NASCAR's executive VP, Ben Kennedy, discussed the potential course (via NASCAR.com):&quot;It'll be a blend of traditional street racing in a way where we'll be winding our ways through some of the streets on the base. They'll be going past (aircraft) carriers. They'll eventually go out onto the tarmac, probably by some military aircraft, maybe a couple of F-18s out there, and then back towards the entrance to the base... Once we go out on the tarmac, whether it's hairpins or chicanes or S-turns, long straightaways, we're playing with a handful of configurations.&quot;Ryan Blaney's comments echoed the curiosity and cautious optimism among many drivers still digesting what racing through one of America's most secure military installations might actually feel like.Ryan Blaney (12) before the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600. Source: GettyAccording to FOX Sports, the track is expected to span roughly three miles. Though streets within the base can't be moved, the tarmac and apron areas will provide design flexibility, all while minimizing disruption to daily naval operations. Crowd access will also be unique.NASCAR expects 'tens of thousands' of fans to attend across the weekend. Rather than fixed grandstands, there will be general admission roaming access and temporary viewing areas, along with military displays and hospitality suites. The final course layout will be revealed later this fall, with Kennedy confirming it's already being tested through iRacing.&quot;Honored that they're having us&quot;: Ryan Blaney reflects on military ties and upcoming challengesRyan Blaney (12) navigates around Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway. Source: ImagnThe announcement of the event has created buzz across the sport and among fans. Ryan Blaney was quick to highlight its deeper significance. It is a chance for the NASCAR Cup Series drivers to race at a site full of American military tradition. Speaking to Bob Pockrass, he added:&quot;Just a special place to be able to go run here, at such a famous base. And honestly, really honored that they are having us and letting us do what we're going to do. And I think it's going to be a heck of a time. I'm honestly incredibly excited about it.&quot; (0:20 onwards)Ryan Blaney's sentiment mirrors the official posture of the Navy itself. Captain Loren Jacobi, Commanding Officer of the Coronado naval base, expressed his pride in a press release (via NASCAR.com):&quot;Hosting one of America's premier motorsports events on this historic base reflects our partnership with the local community and our shared pride in the nation’s heritage. We're privileged to showcase the dedication of our Sailors alongside NASCAR's finest as we celebrate our 250th anniversary.&quot;Scheduled as the 17th event of the 2026 Cup calendar, the San Diego race will serve as the final stop on Prime Video's five-race Cup broadcast window. That positioning in the midseason stretch raises questions about where the eventual off-weekend will fall.It will likely be the July 4th holiday, but how other late-summer venues like Mexico City might fit into the final schedule remains to be seen. NASCAR's broader scheduling strategy remains fluid, with the Clash already slotted for February 1 at Bowman Gray Stadium and the Daytona 500 on February 15.