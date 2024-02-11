“I do feel a little pressure”: Noah Gragson opens up on his comeback drive with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 NASCAR season

In an interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Noah Gragson opened up as he started his comeback story with Stewart-Haas Racing in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Gragson, who experienced a career crisis with a suspension last year for liking a racially insensitive post on social media, talked of both the enthusiasm and the burden of being back.

The 25-year-old driver's comeback to the racetrack brings with it added attention. Gragson admitted:

"I do feel a little pressure.”

Noah Gragson's signing with Stewart-Haas Racing is a second chance at his career that brings with it a new set of challenges and opportunities. His statements show his attitude toward this new phase:

"Everything helps when you're running good, right?"

Outside of his ambitions, the No. 10 driver pointed out the teamwork needed for success in NASCAR, saying:

"We do need to run good. Not for any reason in particular but as a whole everything gets better when you're running good."

Noah Gragson will be on the racetrack again at the Daytona International Speedway for the 2024 Daytona 500 for the Cup season opener on February 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Noah Gragson reflects on the Busch Light Clash ahead of the Daytona 500

After a difficult race at the Busch Light Clash, the preseason exhibition race of the NASCAR Cup Series, Noah Gragson shared his thoughts on the events that transpired at the Clash at the L.A. Coliseum.

Qualifying in 17th place after final practice, Gragson drove the No. 10 Ford Mustang to a 20th-place finish in the main event. Although the outcome did not match his target, Gragson opened up about the difficulties of team relations and the learning curve related to his switch to Stewart-Haas Racing.

In his post-race interview, Gragson started by pointing out the positives. As per NBCSports.com, he said:

“Overall, it was a good weekend. Our first objective was to make the race. We did that."

Despite having communication gaps and early mistakes that cost him multiple laps, Gragson praised the teamwork, saying:

"Got a little mixed up as a team on communication and had some errors to start the race and went a couple of laps down. Still super proud of our team. It was our first weekend together."

"Really proud of the communication between Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) and myself and spotter Andy Houston and the rest of the guys, just making good adjustments to make the race."

Noah Gragson remains focused, looking forward to the Daytona 500:

"I can’t wait to get back out there. We’ll clean it up for Daytona."