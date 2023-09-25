"I don't get it" - Kyle Busch left speechless after spinning out during NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch encountered early difficulties during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway, crashing towards the end of Stage 1 despite starting in seventh place out of a 36-car field.

On lap 74 out of 267 at the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Busch's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet spun out in Turns 1 and 2. His car hit the outside retaining wall, causing significant damage to the rear on the 1.5-mile track.

In a rather unique move, Kyle Busch managed to guide his damaged car back to the pit road in reverse, where his crew attended to it. Unfortunately, the damage proved insurmountable, and he later had to drive to the garage.

Speaking to NBC Sports, post-race about the crash Kyle Busch said:

"I mean you know we came off the pit road with pit tires after the green flag cycle and everything was really good and then we had those couple of restarts I restarted on the top of that last one and I felt like I had a flat right run I was going to come to fit Road and I second guessed it because I was like man you know what it doesn't just feel like a flat right front."

He continued:

"Some like just debris on it but it was shaking and vibrating and then I just went back to the bottom of the race track to mind my own business on the bottom. And then it just swapped ends with the back of the car you know so I have no idea, I just I'm at a loss of words."

"I don't get it, you know, but I hate it for all my guys on our 3T Chevrolet the car was fast I felt like it was going to be a good top five top ten car for sure and nothing to show for it."

Kyle Busch's rollercoaster race: From 34th place finish to playoff pressure

Busch ended up finishing in 34th place, just ahead of the first two racers who retired from the race, Todd Gilliland and his RCR teammate Austin Dillon.

After the crash, Kyle Busch was evaluated and released from the track's infield care center. He had communicated with his crew before the incident, expressing concerns about a potential right-front tire issue but continued racing when it appeared the problem had improved.

What followed was a remarkable display of determination as Kyle Busch skillfully maneuvered his wrecked car in reverse to pit road, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the race. Sadly, the extensive damage led to his eventual retirement from the race.

After progressing through the initial stage of the playoffs, Busch moved into the Round of 12 with an eight-point cushion above the potential cutoff for elimination.

However, his performance at the Texas Motor Speedway caused him to plummet to the bottom of the 12 drivers vying for the championship. He now faces a deficit of 17 points to reach that critical cutoff position.