“I am so grateful”: Danica Patrick soaks up Aspen colors and family time at her new home 

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently added another house to the list of her real estate collection. Subsequently, she took her parents to the mountainside to at her new home, and shared several images from her staycation there.Since retiring from racing in 2018, Patrick has enveloped herself in various ventures. The 43-year-old has also emphasised spending time outside the racing sphere and often takes a vacation whenever her schedule allows.This time, it was at her secondary home near the mountains. Patrick took her parents to her new casa, and shared a carousel of images from her time there, as she captioned the post:&quot;Had fun showing mom and dad fall in the mountains at the new casa. The aspens turning colors is truly stunning. I am so grateful to have such a close family and a healthy one. So we leaned into that with lots of activities and time together from morning coffee to falling asleep watching 2 overtime’s in a football game. And all the golf, hiking, off roading, working out, and mom vacuuming the house we had time for in between. 🤣&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, while Danica Patrick is enjoying her life at her new home, she is still active on social media and often voices her opinions on issues on various social media platforms.Danica Patrick is unhappy with Bad Bunny's selection as the star performer during the halftime Super Bowl show in 2026Danica Patrick at the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: ImagnWith Danica Patrick being an avid sports enthusiast, she also follows other sports realms apart from motorsports. Moreover, with the NFL announcing that Bad Bunny will be the star performer at the Super Bowl next year, another controversy sparked in which the female driver shared her perspective.Bad Bunny hails from Puerto Rico and is one of the most renowned singers worldwide. However, he does not have many English songs himself, and usually the English part is sung by a fellow artist in his song, which many netizens pointed out on social media.Moreover, stumbling across the issue, Patrick wasn't entirely entertained by the prospect of how the halftime event would go down, as she wrote on X:&quot;Oh fun. 🙄 No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports.&quot;Meanwhile, Patrick is slated to again make a presence in the motorsport world, as she is part of the Sky Sports panel for F1 races in the North American region. She was last present at the Canadian GP, and is expected to be at the United States F1 Grand Prix on October 19.