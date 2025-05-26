“I hate that we crashed”: Connor Zilisch calls it an ‘honor’ to race against his ‘hero’ and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson 

In a rare collision between NASCAR's past and future, 18-year-old Connor Zilisch and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson came together in a dramatic incident during the Coca-Cola 600. The crash on Lap 116 of NASCAR's longest race prematurely ended Johnson's 700th career start.

Zilisch, who was at the helm of the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, reflected on the emotional weight of the moment post-race. He has long looked up to Johnson, and despite the unfortunate circumstances, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share the track with his idol.

When SI journalist Toby Christie asked the Xfinity rookie what it meant to race against Johnson, the young driver responded:

"Yeah, he's one of my heroes. It was an honor to get the chance to race against Jimmie. I hate that we crashed, I guess, with each other. He had an issue and came down into me. But to share the track with a guy like him, making his 700th start, it was really cool. So if I'm half the driver he is one day, that'd be pretty awesome."

Johnson qualified ahead of the likes of Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott in 17th, driving the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. However, he was the first driver to abruptly retire from the race, completing only 111 laps before the multi-car wreck.

In contrast, Zilisch finished the full distance, making a strong statement in just his second Cup start. After a DNF at COTA earlier this year, the 600-mile Charlotte race marked a personal victory for the rookie, as he finished 23rd. Before the race, Connor Zilisch and Jimmie Johnson shared a symbolic moment, which he posted on X:

Expand Tweet

The image evoked comparisons to the legendary crossover of Jeff Gordon and Richard Petty in 1992 and took on deeper meaning after they collided.

Jimmie Johnson reflects on mistake after early Coca-Cola 600 exit

NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Source: Imagn

Jimmie Johnson had a busy Memorial Day Weekend Sunday. While he didn't attempt the full Double like Kyle Larson, he did partake in pre-race festivities at the Indianapolis 500 before flying to Charlotte. At Indy, he gave NFL legend Tom Brady a ride in a two-seater before jetting off to Concord for his milestone 700th Cup Series appearance.

However, the Charlotte Motor Speedway proved unforgiving. Johnson dropped out of the top 20 early in the race and remained outside the top 30 in Stage 1. Eight laps into the restart on Lap 116, he lost control of his car while coming out of Turn 4. He first made contact with the wall and then slid into the path of Connor Zilisch, and collected Cole Custer in the aftermath.

Expand Tweet

He later attributed the incident to misjudging the Next Gen car's behavior in traffic while talking to NASCAR post-race (via Motorsport):

"I just made a rookie mistake… the traffic situations are just different with this car. My instincts, I kind of reacted in a way that I shouldn't have. And by the time I realized it, it was too late."

The crash ended his night well before the halfway mark, as Ross Chastain shocked the field to win from the rear.

Jimmie Johnson confirmed no starts are currently scheduled for 2025, but the 48-year-old Legacy Motor Club co-owner is already eyeing a return in 2026.

