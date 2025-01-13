“I hate that they’re forced”: Influencer reveals why drivers ‘don’t look like superstars’ at non-NASCAR event as Joey Logano attends NBA game

NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp shared his opinion about the presence of NASCAR sponsors, particularly when NASCAR drivers like Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin attend matches of other sports as they didn’t look like sports personalities at non-NASCAR events.

Estepp’s comment came after Logano was seen in the Shell Pennzoil-branded attire during Monday’s NBA match between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers at Kia Center. Shell Pennzoil is the primary sponsor for Logano in the 2025 season.

After the match, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and NBA star and Magic player Paolo Banchero exchanged their jerseys. On X, the Orlando Magic shared the photo with Logano holding Banchero’s jersey and Banchero with Logano’s helmet.

Reacting to Orlando Magic’s post, Eric Estepp, who makes content on NASCAR on his YouTube channel, appreciated the crossover of NASCAR and NBA stars, but he argued that drivers when dressed in heavily branded clothing even in non-racing events, appear more like corporate representatives than NASCAR superstars.

“Always love seeing NASCAR drivers cross-over with other major sports. But I HATE that they're forced to dress like this,” Estepp wrote.

In the follow-up tweet, he wrote:

“I have no problem with NASCAR drivers having sponsors. I just hate that drivers are often stripped of self-expression and individuality, especially when at a non-NASCAR event away from the track. They don't look like superstars. They look like spokespeople”

Joey Logano is gearing up for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

Despite having an average finish of 17.1 throughout the season, Joey Logano clinched his third Cup Series championship on the back of a dominating performance in the season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway in 2024. He became the Cup champion for the third time in the last seven Cup seasons. He outlasted his teammates Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick to become the 2024 champion.

Joey Logano wrapped up the successful 2024 campaign with four wins, seven top-five finishes, and 13 top-10 finishes in 36 races.

As the 2025 season is just a month away, the preparation for the season has been started. Logano will once again return to defend his title and will look to replicate last year’s performance to become back-to-back champion.

Reflecting his embrace of pressure as a catalyst for growth and success, Logano said (via NASCAR.com):

“I always say the big things. I want more pressure on me. I want more on my team. I want that feeling. It makes it more uncomfortable. It sucks. But it makes us better.”

Catch Joey Logano in action at the preseason exhibition event at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2 before the official kick-off of the season with the prestigious Daytona 500.

