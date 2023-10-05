“I hear a lot about Toledo”: Frankie Muniz looks forward to “having fun” at upcoming ARCA Menards Series finale

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series already celebrated its champion last weekend, but there's still one race and one championship left in the 2023 season as the series heads to its home base at Toledo Speedway for the Shore Lunch 200.

Frankie Muniz, the actor known for his titular role in the TV show "Malcolm in the Middle", is nearing the conclusion of his 20-race rookie season. He's on track to secure the fourth position in the current points standings.

According to an exclusive interview with Frankie Muniz by Toledo Speedway, the interviewer asked

"Toledo. You're going back there. Have you checked out the track before?"

Frankie Muniz replied:

"Like I said, every place is new. I'm always excited to go to new places, but I hear a lot about Toledo being a fun place to race, and with it being the series finale, I think it's going to be a lot of fun.

Like I said, hopefully, we're in that championship hunt still, but I don't know. It's going to be fun."

The actor-turned-driver has had a consistent season, earning one top-five finish and recording ten top-10 finishes. However, the latter part of the season hasn't been favorable for him.

"I believe I currently hold the third position in the standings, and I'm thrilled to be part of this" says Frankie Muniz

Due to accidents, mechanical issues, and unfortunate circumstances, Frankie Muniz has only managed one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in the last nine races, experiencing five did not finish (DNF) results and eight races where he didn't finish on the lead lap.

The interviewer further asked Frankie Muniz:

"You're here at Michigan Speedway - It's been a crazy year for you so far... How's everything gone?"

Muniz responded:

"This year has been an amazing experience so far. You know, when I first started, I didn't know what to expect as far as, you know, how I'd perform. I knew why I wanted to give it my all. And fortunately, it's been going pretty good. I mean, the last couple of weeks we've had a little bit of bad luck, but overall I'm pretty happy.

He further added:

"I think I'm third in the championship right now, but excited to be here. Everywhere I've gone, it's my first time there. So try to learn as quickly as possible and be as competitive as possible here in Michigan."

Before the ARCA race begins, there will be a 45-minute practice session followed by the qualifying session. The 200-lap race will include two competition cautions at laps 75 and 125.

One thing that's guaranteed for the Shore Lunch 200 on Saturday is that all 18 drivers are eager to end their 2023 season on a high note. The race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX Sports 2, with live coverage also available on FloRacing.