"I just want to think about the positives today" - Denny Hamlin upbeat with Kurt Busch's performance at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Denny Hamlin has not only been driving in the highest echelon of stock car racing for over twenty years but has also taken the helm of a NASCAR Cup Series team with 23XI Racing. The Tampa, Florida native co-owns the Mooresville, North Carolina-based team with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

The team has had a disastrous start to the 2022 season with multiple mistakes from the crew in the pit-lane and unlucky crashes on track in various events. The strides changed for the better yesterday at the 2022 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, where Kurt Busch managed to win for the team.

Busch drove his #45 Toyota Camry TRD into Victory Lane after fighting for position with Kyle Larson in the final few laps of the race. Fans and drivers were happy to see the elder Busch win and labeled it the 'feel-good' moment of 2022 so far.

Hamlin finished in P4 behind Busch and was happy to see his team on the top as he expressed his emotions after the race, saying:

“It’s huge. I’m so proud of Kurt (Busch) and Bubba (Wallace) as well. Bubba deserved to have a shot at a win today as well. It was so much better than that (tenth). Mistakes, and we are working on it, and that’s something I felt like I’ve let these guys down with is – pit road. It’s just part of it. It’s growing pains, but this is what this team is capable of. I’m happy for Kurt.”

Denny Hamlin jealous of Kurt Busch at AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Kurt Busch rocked up to the weekend at Kansas Speedway with the most unique collaboration the NASCAR fraternity has seen in quite some time. Busch and 23XI Racing teamed up with co-owner Michael Jordan's branded Nike Air-Jordan sneakers to create a special livery and race suit for Kurt.

The elder Busch sported the design inspired by the limited-edition sneakers on his car and overalls during the weekend in the Sunflower State. After the driver went on to win the AdventHealth 400, Denny Hamlin accepted how special it was to win for the team, and how jealous he was of the car, saying:

“It’s so great and I’ve said before the race of how jealous I was that he got to drive it. Been with those guys for over twelve years, never got to drive one but, just so big for Michael [Jordan] and Curtis [Polk, 23XI investor].”

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Denny Hamlin said he could see a win for Kurt Busch coming. Plus Hamlin has plans for a visit this week to Michael Jordan’s house: Denny Hamlin said he could see a win for Kurt Busch coming. Plus Hamlin has plans for a visit this week to Michael Jordan’s house: https://t.co/LRY2MXvd2l

Denny Hamlin will hope his team can keep the momentum going after this weekend as NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway next for the All-Stars race next Sunday.

