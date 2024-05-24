“I kinda get it”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on board with NASCAR’s practices Kyle Busch disapproved of

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared how he feels about NASCAR using the fight between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch, as promotional material. NASCAR used clips of the fight from the All-Star race on its social media handles, while also penalizing Stenhouse.

The move has attracted some criticism, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressing his surprise at the same. Kyle Busch also called out NASCAR for penalizing Stenhouse while promoting the very fight he started.

Earnhardt Jr. stated that he understands NASCAR's purpose behind the posts since the traction could be substantial.

"I don't really know how I feel about NASCAR using it to promote because I kinda get it. If there's something that happens that can draw attention to the sport, great. I don't have a problem. It does not bother me at all that NASCAR takes this and promotes their sport with it. It can make us look foolish to some but when you get a guy like (Pat McAfee) that and other outlets covering us that don't usually don't, hey, nothing wrong with that," Junior said on the Dale Jr. Download.

The 49-year-old racing driver mentioned how McAfee didn't treat the Stenhouse-Busch fight like a one-and-done deal. Earnhardt claimed he's still talking about it, and posting shots from the fight on his social media.

Just like Dale Earnhardt Jr., spotter Freddie Kraft was also on board with NASCAR

Much like Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s take, on NASCAR promoting fights to get more eyes on the sport, Freddie Kraft too shared a similar idea.

Kraft wrote a post on his X handle in which he shared that at one point in his life, he might have been on the "you better not use it as a promotional material" bandwagon. However now, the spotter wants NASCAR to "use anything and everything" to get people to come to the track or tune in on TV.

This opinion from the spotter was then questioned by a fan who asked Kraft, how NASCAR could, on one hand, punish the driver who incited the fight, and on the other hand, showcase that very fight as "a highlight" of the sport? Especially, since they handed out the biggest fine in their history for the fight,

Responding to this, Kraft asked how many times a replay has been shown of a bench-clearing brawl or "an egregious late hit" in sports like football that led to fines or suspensions?

The spotter emphasized his initial opinion on whether NASCAR should promote fights the way they did with the Stenhouse-Busch one.

"Promote the passion. Promote the intensity. Promote the chaos. Do whatever it takes to put asses in the seats," Kraft wrote.

Whether the governing body decides to hit the brakes on promoting fights, or if they continue at the same speed while also handing out fines, only time will tell.