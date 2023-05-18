“I know I’m getting into a car capable of winning”: Jordan Taylor feeling confident ahead of NASCAR Xfinity Series debut

NASCAR Xfinity Series' visit to the Portland International Raceway next month will mark sports car ace Jordan Taylor's debut in the junior stock car racing series.

Slated to drive the #10 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Kaulig Motorsports, the 32-year-old will be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car for the first time since his Cup Series debut at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in March.

Taylor filled in for an injured Chase Elliot in the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the race at the Circuit of the Americas, where he started fourth and finished 24th.

Having cut his teeth with a P20 finish in the CARS Tour Late Model Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway earlier this week, Taylor looks set for a probable future career in NASCAR.

Driving a Corvette factory driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Jordan Taylor elaborated about his opportunity with Kaulig Racing on his official Twitter handle, writing:

"Can’t wait for this opportunity with @KauligRacing! First time at Portland, first time in an Xfinity car, but I know I’m getting into a car capable of winning."

Kaulig Racing Team President speaks on Jordan Taylor and his newfound association with the team

Chris Rice, Team President at Kaulig Racing also spoke about Jordan Tayor's newfound association with the NASCAR Xfinity Series team. Due to run next month at Portland, Rice spoke favourably about the 24-time IMSA SportsCar winner, saying:

"Matt Kaulig and I are super excited to have Jordan (Taylor) in the #10 car for Portland. Adding another driver with this much road-course expertise will be a lot of fun. Jordan impressed a lot of people in his first NASCAR start at COTA, and I can't wait to see what hee will do in his first Xfinity Series start."

In addition to his 24 victories in the IMSA SportsCar Series, Jordan Taylor also boasts of seven trips to victory lane in the Rolex Sports Car Series, formerly knows as the NASCAR Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series.

The Orlando, Florida native also has experience at world-renowned racetracks, being a three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona and has a class victory in the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans.

With plenty of experience from behind the wheels of different racecars, Taylor would be up against a brand new challenge in June.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 goes live from Portland International Raceway on June 3, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET.

