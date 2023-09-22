I know RFK will be bringing fast Fords to that race”: Chris Buescher fired up ahead of maiden NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 appearance 

The opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs didn't go as smoothly for Chris Buescher as he had hoped. However, he's now looking forward to a series of tracks that excite him.

During the first round, Buescher had an average finish of 11.3, with the only setback being a 27th-place finish at Kansas Speedway due to a tire blowout, making the Bristol Motor Speedway elimination race much more intense, with only a 13-point lead.

Fortunately, he secured a fourth-place finish on Saturday night, marking his first advancement into the Round of 12 in two postseason attempts. According to Racer.com, Chris Buescher said:

"I am excited for this round because I know we will be fast at all these racetracks, if we can control that part of it and take care of ourselves, then it shouldn’t be that stressful on us."

"The way I see it, the superspeedway races always have a certain amount of unpredictability, but where I’m at is I know RFK (Racing) will be bringing fast Fords to that race, I know we will be in contention to win it, assuming we can survive the chaos."

The second round features three distinct types of racetracks: Texas Motor Speedway (intermediate), Talladega Superspeedway (superspeedway), and the Charlotte Roval (road course).

These tracks offer little margin for error and can be unpredictable. Texas had 16 cautions last season, including issues for multiple playoff drivers.

Talladega's outcomes aren't always within a driver's control, and the Charlotte Roval presents its own set of challenges, as acknowledged by Buescher.

I assure you, following the point loss in Kansas, it was a lingering thought as I approached Bristol says Chris Buescher

Buescher and his teammate Brad Keselowski have shown impressive speed on the superspeedways. They both dominated the qualifying races in Daytona last season, and Buescher secured a victory in the regular-season finale at Daytona last month. His typical finishing position at Talladega stands at 19.9.

However, when you analyze the statistics, these three upcoming races don't seem favorable for Buescher. In Texas, his average finish is 23.3, and it's 12.8 at the Charlotte Roval. Nevertheless, Buescher has achieved top-six finishes in the last two Roval races.

Chris Buescher further says:

" I think we have seen that same chaos at a lot of different tracks throughout the year. Bristol last year was a train wreck when you talk about cars falling out and having issues."

"I promise you, after losing out on a bunch of points at Kansas, it was on my mind going into Bristol, knowing we would be fast but that there was an array of issues that popped up last year and took really good cars and ruined their days and their playoffs."

Despite these historical numbers, Chris Buescher isn't feeling pressured about the second round. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity, given the progress he and RFK Racing have made.